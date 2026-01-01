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Kinoafisha TV Shows Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Awards

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
 Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
International
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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