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Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Awards
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" updates
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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
International
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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