The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 1 season 7
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 7 all episodes
The Hofstadter Insufficiency
Season 7 / Episode 126 September 2013
The Deception Verification
Season 7 / Episode 226 September 2013
The Scavenger Vortex
Season 7 / Episode 33 October 2013
The Raiders Minimization
Season 7 / Episode 410 October 2013
The Workplace Proximity
Season 7 / Episode 517 October 2013
The Romance Resonance
Season 7 / Episode 624 October 2013
The Proton Displacement
Season 7 / Episode 77 November 2013
The Itchy Brain Simulation
Season 7 / Episode 814 November 2013
The Thanksgiving Decoupling
Season 7 / Episode 921 November 2013
The Discovery Dissipation
Season 7 / Episode 105 December 2013
The Cooper Extraction
Season 7 / Episode 1112 December 2013
The Hesitation Ramification
Season 7 / Episode 122 January 2014
The Occupation Recalibration
Season 7 / Episode 139 January 2014
The Convention Conundrum
Season 7 / Episode 1430 January 2014
The Locomotive Manipulation
Season 7 / Episode 156 February 2014
The Table Polarization
Season 7 / Episode 1627 February 2014
The Friendship Turbulence
Season 7 / Episode 176 March 2014
The Mommy Observation
Season 7 / Episode 1813 March 2014
The Indecision Amalgamation
Season 7 / Episode 193 April 2014
The Relationship Diremption
Season 7 / Episode 2010 April 2014
The Anything Can Happen Recurrence
Season 7 / Episode 2124 April 2014
The Proton Transmogrification
Season 7 / Episode 221 May 2014
The Gorilla Dissolution
Season 7 / Episode 238 May 2014
The Status Quo Combustion
Season 7 / Episode 2415 May 2014
Episode description
В 7 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Пенни с Шелдоном проводят время вместе, сильно скучая по Леонарду. Бернадетт и Эми встречаются в ресторане и неожиданно привлекают внимание мужчин, а Радж решает подкатить к главе отдела кадров.
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