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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 7 Episode 1

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 1 season 7

7.9 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 7 all episodes
The Hofstadter Insufficiency
Season 7 / Episode 1 26 September 2013
The Deception Verification
Season 7 / Episode 2 26 September 2013
The Scavenger Vortex
Season 7 / Episode 3 3 October 2013
The Raiders Minimization
Season 7 / Episode 4 10 October 2013
The Workplace Proximity
Season 7 / Episode 5 17 October 2013
The Romance Resonance
Season 7 / Episode 6 24 October 2013
The Proton Displacement
Season 7 / Episode 7 7 November 2013
The Itchy Brain Simulation
Season 7 / Episode 8 14 November 2013
The Thanksgiving Decoupling
Season 7 / Episode 9 21 November 2013
The Discovery Dissipation
Season 7 / Episode 10 5 December 2013
The Cooper Extraction
Season 7 / Episode 11 12 December 2013
The Hesitation Ramification
Season 7 / Episode 12 2 January 2014
The Occupation Recalibration
Season 7 / Episode 13 9 January 2014
The Convention Conundrum
Season 7 / Episode 14 30 January 2014
The Locomotive Manipulation
Season 7 / Episode 15 6 February 2014
The Table Polarization
Season 7 / Episode 16 27 February 2014
The Friendship Turbulence
Season 7 / Episode 17 6 March 2014
The Mommy Observation
Season 7 / Episode 18 13 March 2014
The Indecision Amalgamation
Season 7 / Episode 19 3 April 2014
The Relationship Diremption
Season 7 / Episode 20 10 April 2014
The Anything Can Happen Recurrence
Season 7 / Episode 21 24 April 2014
The Proton Transmogrification
Season 7 / Episode 22 1 May 2014
The Gorilla Dissolution
Season 7 / Episode 23 8 May 2014
The Status Quo Combustion
Season 7 / Episode 24 15 May 2014
Episode description

В 7 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» Пенни с Шелдоном проводят время вместе, сильно скучая по Леонарду. Бернадетт и Эми встречаются в ресторане и неожиданно привлекают внимание мужчин, а Радж решает подкатить к главе отдела кадров.

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