The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 21 season 3
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"The Big Bang Theory" season 3 all episodes
The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation
Season 3 / Episode 121 September 2009
The Jiminy Conjecture
Season 3 / Episode 228 September 2009
The Gothowitz Deviation
Season 3 / Episode 35 October 2009
The Pirate Solution
Season 3 / Episode 412 October 2009
The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary
Season 3 / Episode 519 October 2009
The Cornhusker Vortex
Season 3 / Episode 62 November 2009
The Guitarist Amplification
Season 3 / Episode 79 November 2009
The Adhesive Duck Deficiency
Season 3 / Episode 816 November 2009
The Vengeance Formulation
Season 3 / Episode 923 November 2009
The Gorilla Experiment
Season 3 / Episode 107 December 2009
The Maternal Congruence
Season 3 / Episode 1114 December 2009
The Psychic Vortex
Season 3 / Episode 1211 January 2010
The Bozeman Reaction
Season 3 / Episode 1318 January 2010
The Einstein Approximation
Season 3 / Episode 141 February 2010
The Large Hadron Collision
Season 3 / Episode 158 February 2010
The Excelsior Acquisition
Season 3 / Episode 161 March 2010
The Precious Fragmentation
Season 3 / Episode 178 March 2010
The Pants Alternative
Season 3 / Episode 1822 March 2010
The Wheaton Recurrence
Season 3 / Episode 1912 April 2010
The Spaghetti Catalyst
Season 3 / Episode 203 May 2010
The Plimpton Stimulation
Season 3 / Episode 2110 May 2010
The Staircase Implementation
Season 3 / Episode 2217 May 2010
The Lunar Excitation
Season 3 / Episode 2324 May 2010
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 21 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» к Шелдону приезжает необычный гость – физик-космолог из Принстона, доктор Элизабет. Гостья оказывается симпатичной молодой девушкой, которая не прочь завести отношения на одну ночь.
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