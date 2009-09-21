Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Big Bang Theory Seasons Season 3 Episode 21

The Big Bang Theory 2007 - 2019 episode 21 season 3

8.2 Rate
10 votes
"The Big Bang Theory" season 3 all episodes
The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation
Season 3 / Episode 1 21 September 2009
The Jiminy Conjecture
Season 3 / Episode 2 28 September 2009
The Gothowitz Deviation
Season 3 / Episode 3 5 October 2009
The Pirate Solution
Season 3 / Episode 4 12 October 2009
The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary
Season 3 / Episode 5 19 October 2009
The Cornhusker Vortex
Season 3 / Episode 6 2 November 2009
The Guitarist Amplification
Season 3 / Episode 7 9 November 2009
The Adhesive Duck Deficiency
Season 3 / Episode 8 16 November 2009
The Vengeance Formulation
Season 3 / Episode 9 23 November 2009
The Gorilla Experiment
Season 3 / Episode 10 7 December 2009
The Maternal Congruence
Season 3 / Episode 11 14 December 2009
The Psychic Vortex
Season 3 / Episode 12 11 January 2010
The Bozeman Reaction
Season 3 / Episode 13 18 January 2010
The Einstein Approximation
Season 3 / Episode 14 1 February 2010
The Large Hadron Collision
Season 3 / Episode 15 8 February 2010
The Excelsior Acquisition
Season 3 / Episode 16 1 March 2010
The Precious Fragmentation
Season 3 / Episode 17 8 March 2010
The Pants Alternative
Season 3 / Episode 18 22 March 2010
The Wheaton Recurrence
Season 3 / Episode 19 12 April 2010
The Spaghetti Catalyst
Season 3 / Episode 20 3 May 2010
The Plimpton Stimulation
Season 3 / Episode 21 10 May 2010
The Staircase Implementation
Season 3 / Episode 22 17 May 2010
The Lunar Excitation
Season 3 / Episode 23 24 May 2010
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 21 серии сериала «Теория большого взрыва» к Шелдону приезжает необычный гость – физик-космолог из Принстона, доктор Элизабет. Гостья оказывается симпатичной молодой девушкой, которая не прочь завести отношения на одну ночь.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok 1122 comments
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 118 comments
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye 28 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more