Improvizaciya (2016), season 8

Improvizaciya season 8 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Improvizaciya Seasons Season 8
Импровизация 16+
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 1 July 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

TV Show rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes

"Improvizaciya" season 8 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Выпуск 204. Роман Каграманов
Season 8 Episode 1
1 July 2022
Выпуск 205. Андрей Бебуришвили
Season 8 Episode 2
8 July 2022
Выпуск 206. Дима Масленников
Season 8 Episode 3
12 July 2022
Выпуск 207. Виктор Комаров
Season 8 Episode 4
22 July 2022
Выпуск 208. Юрий Гальцев
Season 8 Episode 5
30 October 2022
Выпуск 209. Варвара Щербакова
Season 8 Episode 6
6 November 2022
Выпуск 210. Егор Крид
Season 8 Episode 7
13 November 2022
Выпуск 211. Ксения Бородина
Season 8 Episode 8
20 November 2022
Выпуск 212. Мигель
Season 8 Episode 9
27 November 2022
Выпуск 213. Виктория Складчикова
Season 8 Episode 10
6 April 2023
