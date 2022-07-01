Menu
Improvizaciya (2016), season 8
Импровизация
16+
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
1 July 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
7.1
"Improvizaciya" season 8 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Выпуск 204. Роман Каграманов
Season 8
Episode 1
1 July 2022
Выпуск 205. Андрей Бебуришвили
Season 8
Episode 2
8 July 2022
Выпуск 206. Дима Масленников
Season 8
Episode 3
12 July 2022
Выпуск 207. Виктор Комаров
Season 8
Episode 4
22 July 2022
Выпуск 208. Юрий Гальцев
Season 8
Episode 5
30 October 2022
Выпуск 209. Варвара Щербакова
Season 8
Episode 6
6 November 2022
Выпуск 210. Егор Крид
Season 8
Episode 7
13 November 2022
Выпуск 211. Ксения Бородина
Season 8
Episode 8
20 November 2022
Выпуск 212. Мигель
Season 8
Episode 9
27 November 2022
Выпуск 213. Виктория Складчикова
Season 8
Episode 10
6 April 2023
