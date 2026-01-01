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Kinoafisha TV Shows Slow Horses Awards

"Slow Horses" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
 Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Winner
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
 Drama Series
Nominee
 Editing, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Editing, Fiction
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
 Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
 Sound, Fiction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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