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Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Winner
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Editing, Fiction
Winner
Sound, Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
Drama Series
Nominee
Editing, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Editing, Fiction
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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