Slow Horses quotes
Diana Taverner
You really care about them, don't you?
Jackson Lamb
Nah; I think they're a bunch of f***ing losers... . But they are my losers.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kristin Scott Thomas
Gary Oldman
