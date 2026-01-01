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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Essex Serpent Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Essex Serpent"

Music from "The Essex Serpent" All info
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 22 tracks. Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
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Title Artist Time
1 Estuary Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:24
2 The Essex Serpent Main Title Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 0:53
3 I Mended You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11
4 The Serpent Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:25
5 Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:06
6 Fata Morgana Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:04
7 The Devil Will Come For You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 4:03
8 Funeral Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:39
9 The Morning After Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:49
10 Grace Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:11
11 Blood On the Boat Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:02
12 Matters of the Heart Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:40
13 A Rational Explanation Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:40
14 The Gilded Cage Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 5:31
15 Will and Cora Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:57
16 If I Am a Sinner Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11
17 He Is Waiting For Me, And I Am Ready Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:56
18 Cracknell Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:55
19 Back To Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:04
20 In Uncertainty, And In Love Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:21
21 Stella Is Gone Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:51
22 Walk With Me Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:11
Listen to songs from "The Essex Serpent" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Essex Serpent" in different languages are free for listening online.
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