The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 22 tracks. Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Estuary Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:24 2 The Essex Serpent Main Title Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 0:53 3 I Mended You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11 4 The Serpent Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:25 5 Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:06 6 Fata Morgana Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:04 7 The Devil Will Come For You Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 4:03 8 Funeral Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:39 9 The Morning After Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:49 10 Grace Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:11 11 Blood On the Boat Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:02 12 Matters of the Heart Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:40 13 A Rational Explanation Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:40 14 The Gilded Cage Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 5:31 15 Will and Cora Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:57 16 If I Am a Sinner Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:11 17 He Is Waiting For Me, And I Am Ready Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:56 18 Cracknell Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 2:55 19 Back To Essex Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:04 20 In Uncertainty, And In Love Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:21 21 Stella Is Gone Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 1:51 22 Walk With Me Dustin O'Halloran, Herdís Stefánsdóttir 3:11

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