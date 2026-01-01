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House of the Dragon
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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Sound, Fiction
Winner
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Winner
Make Up & Hair Design
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Nominee
Sound, Fiction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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