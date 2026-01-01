The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) [Original Soundtrack] 20 tracks. Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон Listen The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) [Original Soundtrack] 17 tracks. Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон, Людвиг Йоранссон Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Underworld Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:19 2 A Cautionary Tale Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:12 3 Faster Than a Fathier Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:59 4 Maiden Voyage Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:21 5 It's a Family Affair Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:48 6 Life Lessons Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:56 7 A Gift Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:46 8 Teacher's Pet Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:25 9 From the Desert Comes a Stranger Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:19 10 Two Paths Diverged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:51 11 In the Name of Honor Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:24 12 Battle for Mos Espa Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:30 13 A Town Besieged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:46 14 Final Showdown Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:13 15 Goodnight Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:32 16 A Town at Peace Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:22 17 The Reign of Boba Fett Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:22 18 Hit It Max ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:01 19 Train Heist ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:16 20 The Bonfire ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:41

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