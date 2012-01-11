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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012, season 9
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TV Shows
One Tree Hill
Seasons
Season 9
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
11 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 9 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Know This, We've Noticed
Season 9
Episode 1
11 January 2012
In the Room Where You Sleep
Season 9
Episode 2
18 January 2012
Love the Way You Lie
Season 9
Episode 3
25 January 2012
Don't You Want to Share the Guilt?
Season 9
Episode 4
1 February 2012
The Killing Moon
Season 9
Episode 5
8 February 2012
Catastrophe and the Cure
Season 9
Episode 6
15 February 2012
Last Known Surroundings
Season 9
Episode 7
22 February 2012
A Rush of Blood to the Head
Season 9
Episode 8
29 February 2012
Every Breath is a Bomb
Season 9
Episode 9
7 March 2012
Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will
Season 9
Episode 10
14 March 2012
Danny Boy
Season 9
Episode 11
21 March 2012
Anyone Who Had a Heart
Season 9
Episode 12
28 March 2012
One Tree Hill
Season 9
Episode 13
4 April 2012
TV series release schedule
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