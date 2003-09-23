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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 1
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TV Shows
One Tree Hill
Seasons
Season 1
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 September 2003
Production year
2003
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
23 September 2003
The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most
Season 1
Episode 2
30 September 2003
Are You True?
Season 1
Episode 3
7 October 2003
Crash Into You
Season 1
Episode 4
14 October 2003
All That You Can't Leave Behind
Season 1
Episode 5
21 October 2003
Every Night is Another Story
Season 1
Episode 6
28 October 2003
Life in a Glass House
Season 1
Episode 7
4 November 2003
The Search for Something More
Season 1
Episode 8
11 November 2003
With Arms Outstretched
Season 1
Episode 9
18 November 2003
You Gotta Go There to Come Back
Season 1
Episode 10
20 January 2004
The Living Years
Season 1
Episode 11
27 January 2004
Crash Course in Polite Conversations
Season 1
Episode 12
3 February 2004
Hanging by a Moment
Season 1
Episode 13
10 February 2004
I Shall Believe
Season 1
Episode 14
17 February 2004
Suddenly Everything Has Changed
Season 1
Episode 15
24 February 2004
The First Cut is the Deepest
Season 1
Episode 16
2 March 2004
Spirit in the Night
Season 1
Episode 17
6 April 2004
To Wish Impossible Things
Season 1
Episode 18
13 April 2004
How Can You Be Sure?
Season 1
Episode 19
20 April 2004
What Is and What Should Never Be
Season 1
Episode 20
27 April 2004
The Leaving Song
Season 1
Episode 21
4 May 2004
The Games That Play Us
Season 1
Episode 22
11 May 2004
TV series release schedule
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