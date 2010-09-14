Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 8
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Tree Hill
Seasons
Season 8
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
14 September 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 8 list of episodes.
Asleep at Heaven's Gate
Season 8
Episode 1
14 September 2010
I Can't See You, But I Know You're There
Season 8
Episode 2
21 September 2010
The Space in Between
Season 8
Episode 3
28 September 2010
We All Fall Down
Season 8
Episode 4
5 October 2010
Nobody Taught Us to Quit
Season 8
Episode 5
12 October 2010
Not Afraid
Season 8
Episode 6
19 October 2010
Luck Be a Lady
Season 8
Episode 7
2 November 2010
Mouthful of Diamonds
Season 8
Episode 8
9 November 2010
Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace
Season 8
Episode 9
16 November 2010
Lists, Plans
Season 8
Episode 10
30 November 2010
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Season 8
Episode 11
7 December 2010
The Drinks We Drank Last Night
Season 8
Episode 12
25 January 2011
The Other Half of Me
Season 8
Episode 13
1 February 2011
Holding Out for a Hero
Season 8
Episode 14
8 February 2011
Valentine's Day is Over
Season 8
Episode 15
15 February 2011
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here
Season 8
Episode 16
22 February 2011
The Smoker You Drink, the Player You Get
Season 8
Episode 17
1 March 2011
Quiet Little Voices
Season 8
Episode 18
19 April 2011
Where Not to Look for Freedom
Season 8
Episode 19
26 April 2011
The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul
Season 8
Episode 20
3 May 2011
Flightless Bird, American Mouth
Season 8
Episode 21
10 May 2011
This is My House, This is My Home
Season 8
Episode 22
17 May 2011
