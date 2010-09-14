Menu
One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 8

Season premiere 14 September 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 8 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Asleep at Heaven's Gate
Season 8 Episode 1
14 September 2010
I Can't See You, But I Know You're There
Season 8 Episode 2
21 September 2010
The Space in Between
Season 8 Episode 3
28 September 2010
We All Fall Down
Season 8 Episode 4
5 October 2010
Nobody Taught Us to Quit
Season 8 Episode 5
12 October 2010
Not Afraid
Season 8 Episode 6
19 October 2010
Luck Be a Lady
Season 8 Episode 7
2 November 2010
Mouthful of Diamonds
Season 8 Episode 8
9 November 2010
Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace
Season 8 Episode 9
16 November 2010
Lists, Plans
Season 8 Episode 10
30 November 2010
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Season 8 Episode 11
7 December 2010
The Drinks We Drank Last Night
Season 8 Episode 12
25 January 2011
The Other Half of Me
Season 8 Episode 13
1 February 2011
Holding Out for a Hero
Season 8 Episode 14
8 February 2011
Valentine's Day is Over
Season 8 Episode 15
15 February 2011
I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here
Season 8 Episode 16
22 February 2011
The Smoker You Drink, the Player You Get
Season 8 Episode 17
1 March 2011
Quiet Little Voices
Season 8 Episode 18
19 April 2011
Where Not to Look for Freedom
Season 8 Episode 19
26 April 2011
The Man Who Sailed Around His Soul
Season 8 Episode 20
3 May 2011
Flightless Bird, American Mouth
Season 8 Episode 21
10 May 2011
This is My House, This is My Home
Season 8 Episode 22
17 May 2011
