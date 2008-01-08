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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 5

One Tree Hill season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows One Tree Hill Seasons Season 5
One Tree Hill 12+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 8 January 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 18
Runtime 12 hours 54 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"One Tree Hill" season 5 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
4 Years, 6 Months, 2 Days
Season 5 Episode 1
8 January 2008
Racing Like a Pro
Season 5 Episode 2
8 January 2008
My Way Home is Through You
Season 5 Episode 3
15 January 2008
It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Season 5 Episode 4
22 January 2008
I Forgot to Remember to Forget
Season 5 Episode 5
29 January 2008
Don't Dream It's Over
Season 5 Episode 6
5 February 2008
In Da Club
Season 5 Episode 7
12 February 2008
Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
Season 5 Episode 8
19 February 2008
For Tonight You're Only Here to Know
Season 5 Episode 9
26 February 2008
Running to Stand Still
Season 5 Episode 10
4 March 2008
You're Gonna Need Someone on Your Side
Season 5 Episode 11
11 March 2008
Hundred
Season 5 Episode 12
18 March 2008
Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace
Season 5 Episode 13
14 April 2008
What Do You Go Home To?
Season 5 Episode 14
21 April 2008
Life is Short
Season 5 Episode 15
28 April 2008
Cryin' Won't Help You Now
Season 5 Episode 16
5 May 2008
Hate is Safer Than Love
Season 5 Episode 17
12 May 2008
What Comes After the Blues
Season 5 Episode 18
19 May 2008
TV series release schedule
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