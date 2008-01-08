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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 5
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TV Shows
One Tree Hill
Seasons
Season 5
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
8 January 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
12 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
4 Years, 6 Months, 2 Days
Season 5
Episode 1
8 January 2008
Racing Like a Pro
Season 5
Episode 2
8 January 2008
My Way Home is Through You
Season 5
Episode 3
15 January 2008
It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Season 5
Episode 4
22 January 2008
I Forgot to Remember to Forget
Season 5
Episode 5
29 January 2008
Don't Dream It's Over
Season 5
Episode 6
5 February 2008
In Da Club
Season 5
Episode 7
12 February 2008
Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want
Season 5
Episode 8
19 February 2008
For Tonight You're Only Here to Know
Season 5
Episode 9
26 February 2008
Running to Stand Still
Season 5
Episode 10
4 March 2008
You're Gonna Need Someone on Your Side
Season 5
Episode 11
11 March 2008
Hundred
Season 5
Episode 12
18 March 2008
Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace
Season 5
Episode 13
14 April 2008
What Do You Go Home To?
Season 5
Episode 14
21 April 2008
Life is Short
Season 5
Episode 15
28 April 2008
Cryin' Won't Help You Now
Season 5
Episode 16
5 May 2008
Hate is Safer Than Love
Season 5
Episode 17
12 May 2008
What Comes After the Blues
Season 5
Episode 18
19 May 2008
TV series release schedule
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