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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 3

One Tree Hill season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows One Tree Hill Seasons Season 3
One Tree Hill 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 5 October 2005
Production year 2005
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 20 votes
7.8 IMDb

"One Tree Hill" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Like You Like an Arsonist
Season 3 Episode 1
5 October 2005
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Season 3 Episode 2
12 October 2005
First Day on a Brand New Planet
Season 3 Episode 3
19 October 2005
An Attempt to Tip the Scales
Season 3 Episode 4
26 October 2005
A Multitude of Casualties
Season 3 Episode 5
2 November 2005
Locked Hearts and Hand Grenades
Season 3 Episode 6
9 November 2005
Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends
Season 3 Episode 7
16 November 2005
The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Season 3 Episode 8
30 November 2005
How a Resurrection Really Feels
Season 3 Episode 9
7 December 2005
Brave New World
Season 3 Episode 10
11 January 2006
Return of the Future
Season 3 Episode 11
18 January 2006
I've Got Dreams to Remember
Season 3 Episode 12
25 January 2006
The Wind That Blows My Heart Away
Season 3 Episode 13
1 February 2006
All Tomorrow's Parties
Season 3 Episode 14
8 February 2006
Just Watch the Fireworks
Season 3 Episode 15
15 February 2006
With Tired Eyes, Tired Minds, Tired Souls, We Slept
Season 3 Episode 16
1 March 2006
Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them
Season 3 Episode 17
29 March 2006
When It isn't Like It Should Be
Season 3 Episode 18
5 April 2006
I Slept with Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
Season 3 Episode 19
12 April 2006
Everyday is a Sunday Evening
Season 3 Episode 20
19 April 2006
Over the Hills and Far Away
Season 3 Episode 21
26 April 2006
The Show Must Go On
Season 3 Episode 22
3 May 2006
TV series release schedule
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