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One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Tree Hill
Seasons
Season 3
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 October 2005
Production year
2005
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Like You Like an Arsonist
Season 3
Episode 1
5 October 2005
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Season 3
Episode 2
12 October 2005
First Day on a Brand New Planet
Season 3
Episode 3
19 October 2005
An Attempt to Tip the Scales
Season 3
Episode 4
26 October 2005
A Multitude of Casualties
Season 3
Episode 5
2 November 2005
Locked Hearts and Hand Grenades
Season 3
Episode 6
9 November 2005
Champagne for My Real Friends, Real Pain for My Sham Friends
Season 3
Episode 7
16 November 2005
The Worst Day Since Yesterday
Season 3
Episode 8
30 November 2005
How a Resurrection Really Feels
Season 3
Episode 9
7 December 2005
Brave New World
Season 3
Episode 10
11 January 2006
Return of the Future
Season 3
Episode 11
18 January 2006
I've Got Dreams to Remember
Season 3
Episode 12
25 January 2006
The Wind That Blows My Heart Away
Season 3
Episode 13
1 February 2006
All Tomorrow's Parties
Season 3
Episode 14
8 February 2006
Just Watch the Fireworks
Season 3
Episode 15
15 February 2006
With Tired Eyes, Tired Minds, Tired Souls, We Slept
Season 3
Episode 16
1 March 2006
Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them
Season 3
Episode 17
29 March 2006
When It isn't Like It Should Be
Season 3
Episode 18
5 April 2006
I Slept with Someone in Fall Out Boy and All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
Season 3
Episode 19
12 April 2006
Everyday is a Sunday Evening
Season 3
Episode 20
19 April 2006
Over the Hills and Far Away
Season 3
Episode 21
26 April 2006
The Show Must Go On
Season 3
Episode 22
3 May 2006
TV series release schedule
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