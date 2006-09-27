Menu
One Tree Hill 2003 - 2012 season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Season 4
One Tree Hill
12+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
27 September 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
21
Runtime
15 hours 3 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
20
votes
7.8
IMDb
"One Tree Hill" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
The Same Deep Water as You
Season 4
Episode 1
27 September 2006
Things I Forgot at Birth
Season 4
Episode 2
4 October 2006
Good News for People Who Love Bad News
Season 4
Episode 3
11 October 2006
Can't Stop This Thing We've Started
Season 4
Episode 4
18 October 2006
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness
Season 4
Episode 5
25 October 2006
Where Did You Sleep Last Night?
Season 4
Episode 6
8 November 2006
All These Things That I've Done
Season 4
Episode 7
15 November 2006
Nothing Left to Say But Goodbye
Season 4
Episode 8
22 November 2006
Some You Give Away
Season 4
Episode 9
29 November 2006
Songs to Love and Die By
Season 4
Episode 10
6 December 2006
Everything in Its Right Place
Season 4
Episode 11
17 January 2007
Resolve
Season 4
Episode 12
24 January 2007
Pictures of You
Season 4
Episode 13
7 February 2007
Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers
Season 4
Episode 14
14 February 2007
Prom Night at Hater High
Season 4
Episode 15
21 February 2007
You Call It Madness, But I Call It Love
Season 4
Episode 16
2 May 2007
It Gets the Worst at Night
Season 4
Episode 17
9 May 2007
The Runaway Found
Season 4
Episode 18
16 May 2007
Ashes of Dreams You Let Die
Season 4
Episode 19
30 May 2007
The Birth and Death of the Day
Season 4
Episode 20
6 June 2007
All of a Sudden I Miss Everyone
Season 4
Episode 21
13 June 2007
TV series release schedule
