One Tree Hill quotes

One Tree Hill quotes

Haley James Remembering what?
Nathan Scott Your hair. You wore it that way the first day you tutored me.
Haley James You remember how I wore my hair the first day I tutored you?
Nathan Scott Of course.
Haley James What else do you remember?
Nathan Scott I remember the ugly-ass poncho that you wore.
Nathan If you're lucky... if you're the luckiest person on this entire planet, the person you love decides to love you back.
Chris Keller [Nathan punches Chris - again] Ah! Stop hitting me!
Nathan Scott Stop kissing my wife!
Chris Keller I'll stop when you start!
Peyton Go Brooke yourself.
[Nathan is outside Haley's house throwing rocks at a window, Haley walks up behind him]
Haley James Trying to wake up my parents? That's their room...
Nathan Scott [runs over to Haley] Wait, Haley, look I need to apologize, okay?
Haley James You should buy 'em in bulk if your gonna hand apologies out that often.
Nathan Scott Look will you just... I don't know how to do this all right...? I'm... I'm not like you
Haley James What does that mean?
Nathan Scott All right, I screw up a lot, all right... and being around you I just I don't wanna be that guy any more.
Haley James Well, who do you wanna be, Nathan?
Nathan Scott I wanna be somebody who's good enough to be seen with you.
Haley James You should've thought of that last night... You know I keep... I keep putting myself out there and you keep blowing it and it's probably a good thing because at this point there is nothing that you can say or do that's gonna surprise me!
[Nathan cuts her off with a kiss]
Haley James Except that... You shouldn't have done that Nathan...
Nathan Scott But I wanted to...
Haley James Yeah...
[jumps onto Nathan and starts kissing him]
Nathan Scott When I fell to the floor tonight, I was so scared, I was so terrified. Then I saw you, and I promised myself that if I could just get up, I'd walk over to you... I'd tell you how much I need you and how much I want you... and how nothing else matters.
Karen Roe [referring to Brooke] Oh Lucas, look it's her loss. There are a ton of girls out there that would be lucky to have you.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I'll make sure to tell those girls my mommy said so.
Karen Roe I'm serious. You know a customer once told me that the best way to get over someone was to get uder someone else.
[stops licking envelope after realizing what she just said]
Karen Roe Ohh my God! I just realized what that meant! Uhhhh, ohhh my God. I-I thought it was more philosophical, you know get to know them... not get under them...
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Mom!
Karen Roe Uhhhh, scratch that.
Lucas Man, its been like, twenty minutes, do you think they're coming back?
[Nathan shrugs, then starts laughing]
Lucas What?
Nathan Thing, Thing 1, and Thing 3.
[they both laugh]
Lucas Well, yeah, man, he was the third.
Nathan Yeah.
Brooke I can't breathe!
Haley James What?
Brooke There's no room with Chris's ego!
Lucas Scott Do you ever wonder if the we make the moments in our lives or if the moments in our lives make us?
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Ida Scott Taylor once wrote: Do not look back and grieve over the past, for it is gone; and do not be troubled about the future, for it has not yet come. Live in the present, and make it so beautiful that it will be worth remembering.
Brooke [pointing to Haley] So what's the deal with that one anyway?
Peyton She's tutoring Nathan... supposedly.
Brooke And hanging out with Lucas? And we're supposed to believe she's just friends with both of them? Right...
[Nathan walks over to Haley and nods]
Brooke Oh My God! Did you just see that?
Peyton See what?
Brooke He just gave her the nod!
Peyton What nod?
Brooke The "Hey, let's hook up after the game" nod. You wanna know what I think? I think Nathan likes tutor girl, tutor girl likes Lucas, and I know I like Lucas, and I have no idea who the hell you like any more so this has been turned into one big love... rectangle plus one... whatever that is!
[Haley and Nathan are having dinner]
Nathan Scott So you couldn't have ordered a lobster?
Haley James Dude, macaroni and cheese is food of the Gods.
Nathan Scott Yeah if the Gods are five-year-olds.
Nathan Scott I was hurt, Haley. But I was still proud of you. Everyday.
Mouth We just heard Principal Turner read a list of Erica's accomplishments. I could try to do that for Brooke but it would be kind of a short speech. As you know, Brooke's probably one of the most popular people in school. Something I'm definitely not. And yet she's my friend. She never cared what clique I was part of, the kinds of clothes I wore or the fact that I have to ride the bus. She looked past that stuff. And when you think about it, isn't that what we want in our president? Someone who can see past the superficial differences and bring us together? This year, Brooke's had her share of ups and downs. Just like all of us. But most of you never saw it. Because even when life got hard, Brooke never let it in. She was just... Brooke. Tough, smart, one-of-a-kind. And I don't know about you but those are things that I look for in a leader. Brooke Davis is my friend but that's not why I'm voting for her. I'm voting for her because of her heart and her spirit. And because she's the best person for the job.
Dan Scott Somewhere along the line, I started hurting the people I care most about, and I can't figure out how to stop.
Nathan Well, stop being a dick, Dad. It would help.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I should go.
Haley James Lucas, wait.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott No, I should go. I thought you weren't ready. I didn't mean to - it's just - I thought you were going to wait until you got married, Haley.
Haley James What?
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I thought you were going to wait.
Haley James We did.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott What?
Haley James We, um -
[hold up her left hand]
Haley James - we got married last night.
Lucas [to Peyton] Hey. So I saw Nathan in the shower... yeah, no wonder you broke up with him.
Dan Scott OK, just wait. Let's just talk.
Nathan Bout what?
Dan Scott I dunno. How's your wife?
Nathan [Nathan looks as him mom steps out of the house and looks at them] Lot happier than yours.
Peyton What are you still doing here?
Haley James [sarcastically] I'm thinking of transferring... what's you're excuse?
Peyton Brooke... she's been in there forever.
Brooke [High on pain killers] Peyton!
[stumbles over to Peyton]
Brooke This is my best friend in the whole wide world, don't you think she's pretty?
Peyton What the hell is this?
College Guy She found some pills... on the floor, just let her sleep it off and she'll be fine, I should probably go.
Brooke Call me!
[Brooke trips and Haley catches her]
Brooke Hey what's your name?
Haley James HALEY...
Brooke Yeah I don't like that name, let's call you Brooke...
[Haley puts Brooke in the backseat]
Peyton Thanks... so where are you going now?
Haley James I was gonna catch the last bus out.
Peyton It just left...
Brooke That's perfect! Brooke you can come with us!
[Peyton looks at Haley strangely]
Haley James Yeah she named me Brooke...
Brooke Can she come? Please Peyton?
Peyton Fine, but don't touch the stereo or else we're gonna have a problem!
Brooke [singing and shaking her pom-poms] We're goin' on a road trip, we're goin' on a road trip...
Haley James Nathan, about last night?
Nathan Hey, look it's not about sex with me all right. When you're ready, I will be too.
Haley James Come here.
[they kiss]
Lucas Scott [after Brooke saw Rachel naked in the back of Luke's car] Brooke, this isn't what it looks like. Anyways, I don't get why you're so upset.
Brooke You're kidding, right?
Lucas Scott You're the one who wanted to be non-exclusive. I'm just doing what you wanted.
Brooke What I wanted? I wanted you to fight for me! I wanted you to say that there was no-one else you could ever be with and that you'd rather be alone then without me. I wanted the Lucas Scott from the beach telling the world that he's the one for me!
Lucas Scott How was I supposed to know that?
Brooke You just are.
[looks at Luke's car]
Brooke And one more thing...
[goes up to the car window where Rachael still is in the backseat and punches her]
Brooke Don't ever hit me again.
Brooke [to Haley] Sometimes people play hard to get to know that the other person's feelings are real.
Brooke Haley still loves you. All you have to do is take her back.
Nathan Scott Right. Kind of like with you and Lucas? You see! It's not so easy getting back in the ring. Ecspecially with the one who knocked you out in the first place.
Brooke There are 82 letters in here, and they're all addressed to you. I wrote them all this summer. One a day, but I never sent them 'cause I was afraid.
Lucas Scott Brooke...
Brooke I was afraid of getting my heart broken again, like before. 'Cause you hurt me so bad, and I was afraid to be vulnerable. And I was afraid of you and the way that you make me feel. And I know that doesn't matter now after what I did, but I just thought that you should know. This was how I spent my summer, Luke, wanting you... I'm just too scared to admitt it.
Lucas Scott Brooke! I'm sorry! What you did with Chris... it's okay.
Brooke It's not. It can't be. It's too much to forgive!
Lucas Scott Well, that's too bad because I forgive you.
Brooke You can't!
Lucas Scott I just did. So you're gonna just have to deal with it. I'm the guy for you Brooke Davis, and I know I hurt you last time we're together, but...
Brooke I love you.
Lucas Scott I love you too... pretty girl.
Nathan Scott When Haley told me about the tour, I got mad at her. Told her that if she left with Chris, it was over. I didn't really mean it. She left anyway.
Karen Roe Nathan...
Nathan Scott She's not coming back. What am I gonna do?
Karen Roe Nathan, I know what it's like to have the person you love walk away. Trust me. But I know Haley and she's a good person. She'll do the right thing. You just have to have a little faith.
Chris Keller What, you here to kick my ass because I slept with Brooke?
Nathan Scott You slept with Brooke?
Chris Keller Why else would you be here?
Nathan Scott I came to pay for Haley's studio time. You slept with Brooke?
Peyton Buds over studs.
Brooke Hoes over bros.
Brooke [walks in on Nathan and Peyton involved in a ticke-fight] First, Lucas, then Jake, now Nathan. I guess "slutty" is in season.
Peyton And why is bitch being a Brooke?
Brooke Because! I'm leaving tomorrow for the summer, maybe forever, and my best friend is having psuedo-innocent foreplay with kind-of married guys!
[the low fuel light comes on]
Peyton Oh, my God... Brooke, didn't you think to put gas in the car?
[Brooke looks at Haley]
Brooke Answer the question, Brooke!
Haley James [gets out of the car] Hey, Peyton, pop the trunk.
Brooke Peyton, don't listen to her! It might be a trick!
[Peyton pops the trunk anyway]
Haley James [pulls out a gas can] Great... it's empty! I saw a gas station about a mile down the road, if I'm not back in an hour, tell my mom I loved her.
Brooke Don't you mean Nathan?
Peyton I'll go with you.
Peyton What about me?
[Peyton locks the doors]
Brooke Peyton... come back! Someone might come...
Haley James You did remember to crack a window didn't you?
[Peyton and Haley laugh]
Brooke Come on, you guys, I'm scared!
Haley James Hi.
Nathan Hey. Thanks for coming.
Haley James Yeah, thanks for calling me. What's wrong?
Nathan Your song is great, Haley. Chris played it for me... uh, it's a long story, but it's really great. I just wanted you to know that.
Haley James Oh... okay.
Nathan My mom left... for good. I think. Oh and apparently my dad's the mayor now, so, yeah, today's really sucked ass.
Haley James Oh, Nathan. I'm so sorry.
Nathan You know for most of my life I would have gone through this alone, but then I met you. And I finally found someone I could depend on like I've got this. So I guess I called you 'cause I wanted to know if that was still there.
Haley James Nathan, you can always call me. Always and forever. I want to ask you something, umm, the night of the masquerade party, did we... did you kiss me?
Nathan Of course I did.
Haley James Oh, no you didn't. That kiss wasn't half as good as this one. I love you for lying to me. Thanks for calling.
Nathan Haley... stay with me tonight.
Haley James Oh, I was hoping you would say that.
Dan Scott You're full of crap.
Coach Whitey Durham It comes with old age, Danny, constipation.
Erica Marsh This is your room?
Brooke Yeah.
Erica Marsh It's nice.
Brooke Well, it was until my parents sold all my stuff including one of the O's in my name, so now I'm officially "Broke Davis"!
Brooke Lucas! Do not make me come in there with you! If you stay in there any longer, you're going to use up all the hot water if you haven't already!
[she sticks her hand into the shower]
Brooke Oh, my God! That's cold water. You're taking a cold shower! Ew. Well, the next time you have a wet dream, tell Peyton I say hi!
Nathan [after scaring Chris Keller into falling off his chair] Consider that me hitting you, without the hitting.
Dan Scott Anything else bugging you?
Nathan Scott Just you.
Haley James Be careful with his heart. It's more fragile than you think.
Brooke You asked me earlier today if I love Lucas, and I have your answer. But you don't deserve to hear it.
Peyton Brooke.
Brooke No. I want you to understand something. As far as I'm concerned, this friendship is over. And if we never speak again for the rest of our lives, that'll be fine. I gave you a second chance, Peyton. And you blew it.
Dan Scott [after Dan finds out that Deb has been abusing perscriptioned medication] How long, with the pills?
Deb Scott Since I quit my job.
Dan Scott Why?
Deb Scott Because I'm married to you.
[Haley and Nathan are on a date, Tim and some buddies walk up]
Tim Smith Hey Nathan, what's up man?
[looks at Haley]
Nathan Scott Hey guys, you know Haley, she's my tutor...
Tim Smith This looks a lot like a date to me
Nathan Scott No man, definitely not
Tim Smith All right, see you later
[leaves]
Nathan Scott I'm sorry about that...
Haley James [cutting Nathan off] Are you embarrassed to be seen with me? And why are you only nice to me when we're alone?
Nathan Scott It's just...
Haley James ...You know, for an hour you almost got me to believe that you're not a son of a bitch but, God, you fooled me again.
Chris Keller Chris Keller's work here is done.
Dan Scott Nathan, how have you been?
Nathan Scott Drunk. Bitter. Kinda like Mom.
Lucas Scott Remember tonight, for it is the beginning of always. A promise. Like a reward for persisting through life so long alone. A belief in each other and the possibility of love. A decision to ignore, simply rise above the pain of the past. A covenant, which at once binds two souls and yet severs prior ties. A celebration of the chance taken and the challenge that lies ahead. For two will always be stronger than one, like a team braced against the tempest civil world. And love will always be the guiding force in our lives. For tonight is mere formality. Only an announcement to the world of feelings long held. Promises made long ago. In the sacred spaces of our hearts.
Jake Jaglieski [to the Time Capsule] So, I'm a single father, and until recently a high school dropout, and I'm going on the first date since my daughter was born, aren't I a great catch or what?
Keith Scott Karen. Ready to go?
Keith Scott Karen. Ready to go?
Karen Roe Oh, I'm not going. I decided to stay open. I could use the business.
Keith Scott You talk to Luke about this?
Keith Scott You talk to Luke about this?
Karen Roe No, he will understand.
Keith Scott Karen...
Keith Scott Karen...
Haley James She doesn't want to go. She doesn't want to see her high school sweetheart slash your brother Dan slash the jerk who abandoned Lucas slash the father of Nathan, the team's star player slash my wrists if I hear this story again. Let's go.
Keith Scott I think you're making a mistake.
Keith Scott I think you're making a mistake.
[Brooke is drinking alone. A guy sits next to her. She gives him a fake smile then looks away]
Guy Buy you a drink?
Brooke Okay, guy in need of a clue. Here's one. Women send signals. That was a brush off. Before you dip into your shallow pool of wit let me paint us a picture and save us both the trouble. Here's your evening. You are going to slink back off to your buddies, laugh this off, get wasted, go home, and make nice with yourself. But don't be thinking of me, because even your fantasy of me, isn't interested in you.
Nathan Scott I heard about what happened Saturday night.
Lucas Scott And?
Nathan Scott And if all this stuff about Brooke is gonna make you play any worse, you should just take yourself out of the game right now.
Lucas Scott Thanks for your concern, but how about you mind your own business?
Nathan Scott The game *is* my business, all right? And I don't want you screwing it up over some chick.
Lucas Scott Heh. You're one to talk.
Nathan Scott Yeah, I am. See, my game's gotten better; your game sucks. Fix it.
Lucas Scott Your marriage sucks. Fix it.
Nathan Scott I'll tell you what. I'll give you the same brilliant advice that you gave me when Chris kissed Haley.
[Nathan copies Lucas' voice and signature squint]
Nathan Scott "Just forgive her, man. She loves you."
[Lucas glares at Nathan]
Nathan Scott Doesn't help much, does it?
Brooke Brooke, Peyton, Rachel Gatina: [In unison, after a rude nurse finally helps Haley at the hospital] Bitch!/ Slut!/ Whore!
Bevin Mirskey Thank you!
Ellie Hart If you find someone you're in love with that's also your friend, wouldn't that be the greatest benefit.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I'm the guy for you, Brooke Davis... you'll see.
Brooke Let's see, in ten years, I'll probably be married to someone like Marvin McFadden.
Anna Who's Marvin McFadden?
Brooke Of course, you all probably call him Senator McFadden or something. But we just call him Mouth.
Brooke I didn't want to wake you, sleeping bitchy.
Nathan So a month ago, did you think we be alone in your bedroom?
Haley James Oh but we're not alone in my bedroom, we have the fore-fathers with us.
Nathan They can watch.
Haley James Nathan, can you just get serious for a minute?
Nathan Oh I'm serious, come here.
[he pulls her next to him and they start to kiss]
Nathan You know this whole thing, is just another chance for you to pick me apart and show me how much better you are. Well there you go dad, you just kick my ass. Congratulations, it was great really.
[starts clapping]
Dan Scott Don't make a scene.
Nathan You know what, I almost killed myself for you. You know that?
Dan Scott What are you talking about?
Nathan Drugs dad, I took drugs for you.
Dan Scott No, my son would never take drugs.
Nathan Your son, its all about you isn't it dad? You know why mom kicked you out? Because you're a bully and you don't give a damn about anything other then your own ego.
Dan Scott Will you keep your voice down?
Nathan No. You know what you should do? You should give mom her divorce, you should do her a favor and give mom a divorce. She'll never be happy with you dad, no one will.
Brooke Here's my philosophy on dating. It's important to have somebody that can make you laugh, somebody you can trust, somebody that, y'know, turns you on... And it's really, really important that these three people don't know each other.
[laughs]
Lucas How close was I to not existing? Dan wanted an abortion, Mom. Why didn't you listen to him?
Karen Roe Because I realized... I wanted you in my future.
Haley James The magazine pages are sticky again, little perv. Hey, Lucas! Have you been reading this?
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I don't know, Haley. Is that the "Why do I hang out with these people?" issue, because your on the cover of that, right?
Haley James Actually it's the "My best friend is an idiot" issue, and there you are.
Nathan Scott Trust me, you're better off anyways. Love sucks.
Peyton Nathan...
Nathan Scott No. Think about it. Dan and Karen. You and Lucas. Me and Haley. You got it right, Peyton. People always leave.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I know that you're hurting now more than ever and I don't want to make that worse but I need to tell you something. I lied to you about my heart condition. I have HCM. I need you. I need you now more than ever.
Nathan You realize I wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for you. If you'd stayed in your place at the river court I never would have met Haley. You ruined my life, man. You'd better watch your back.
Nathan Lets just get this over with.
Peyton Funny, that's what he used to say before we had sex.
Peyton I heard you were naked in his car.
Brooke No, I was partially naked. At one point I had mittens on cause it was cold.
Lucas My dad didn't want me, okay? Not just that he didn't want to claim me. He didn't want me to be born. Now I always thought that when I started a family, I'd be older and settled and I'd be...
Brooke In love?
Lucas Yeah. But so did my mom.
Brooke Lucas...
Lucas No, look - this whole thing scares the hell outta me, okay? But whatever you decide to do, I'll be there. And if you're not ready, then you're not ready, but if you wanna have this baby - then so do I, and whatever it takes for me to be a good father, I'll be there. Always. I promise you. I won't let you down.
Coach Whitey Durham It's hard to lose somebody. I spent a lot of time searching for reasons and answers. But you can't find what's not there.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I look like an idiot.
Haley James Dude, I saw you in your headgear.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Don't call me dude. And I thought we promised not to talk about that in public?
[repeated line]
Lucas It's worth nothing if you can't knock down the shot.
Karen Roe [referring to Dan] Look at him... With his ass of a suit, his assy smile, and his frat boy haircut!
Lucas [voice-over] As happens sometimes a moment settled and hovered and remained for much more than a moment. And sound stopped and movement stopped for much, much more than a moment. And then the moment was gone.
Brooke I lied.
Lucas What?
Brooke I'm not pregnant.
Lucas Wha - But I saw the test.
Brooke I know. And when the doctor called, he said I wasn't pregnant. He said that can happen.
Lucas Okay, no-no-no-no no. I-I-I was standing right there when he called.
Brooke And you had just called me a slut.
Lucas So you lied to me to punish me? How could you do that?
Brooke How could you cheat on me with my best friend?
Lucas Brooke, I never meant to hurt you.
Brooke That doesn't really matter, Lucas. 'Cause in the end it all hurts just the same.
Brooke Not exactly the magical night you had planned?
Haley James No, I wouldn't say that. Crowded mall and Nathan ignoring me. Chris Keller stealing change out of the fountain...
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I don't see why you get off by screwing things up!
Chris Keller How? By having sex with Haley?
[Lucas looks shocked]
Chris Keller Because we haven't done that.
Brooke Okay. Read it. Just skip to the last line. Go ahead.
Lucas What's wrong with the last line? "You're mine forever." Sounds pretty damn good to me.
Brooke Yeah. Sounds great. Sounded even better when I read it the first time last spring in another letter you wrote. To Peyton!
Lucas Scott Kahlil Gibran once wrote: "Your reason and your passion are your rudder and sails of your seafaring soul. If either be broken, you could but toss and drift or else be held at a standstill amid seas. For reason, running alone, is a force confining. And passion, unattended, is a flame that burns to its own destruction."
Mouth What are we waiting for? All we have is NOW.
Peyton As a matter of fact, it's half-past the crazy bitch so leave me alone!
Karen Roe It's past curfew, Brooke.
Brooke [drunk] I know, I'm sorry. Bevin made me go to this party because I've been "drifting."
Karen Roe Have you been drinking, Brooke?
Brooke No, Karen, "drif-ting."
Chris Keller Well, this is gonna cost you. I mean we've got studio space, first class accommodations, my time - which is worth a lot - and I'm kinda diggin' that watch.
Nathan Don't screw with me, Keller.
Chris Keller All right, tell you what. Give me the rest of this sandwich and I'm in.
Peyton ok, I am not arguing with you!
Peyton's subconscience Oh, come on, Peyton that's what we do, OK? We have these inner conversations daily! Am I gonna look stupid? Am I pretty enough? Did Jake just want to get in my pants? Should Lucas be with me, instead of Brooke?
Peyton No, OK you're wrong. Lucas and I are just friends and Jake loved me.
Peyton's subconscience Whatever you say, cheerleader... whine, whine, mope, mope, always the victim! My mom died, Jake left, Ellie lied! Boo hoo.
Peyton You really are a bitch, you know that?
Peyton's subconscience I'm not the one who sent Ellie away. People always leave or Peyton always drives them away.
Keith Scott How could you do this to me?
Keith Scott How could you do this to me?
Dan Scott Everytime I thought about you screwing my wife and the heart attack you gave me it got easier.
Keith Scott I can't believe you.
Keith Scott I can't believe you.
Dan Scott Well maybe you could find out in the phone book. Look under 'w' for whore. But wait she's not that smart so look under 'h'.
Nathan Scott [hands picture to Peyton] This is us at the beginning of the year. You were never happier.
Peyton [smiles] You were never hornier.
Lucas There's something I have to tell you. You should sit.
Karen Roe Okay. I think I'll stand.
Lucas This is gonna hurt you, Mom. And I'm sorry.
Karen Roe What happened?
Lucas Brooke's pregnant.
Karen Roe [she slaps him] Oh, my God, Lucas. I'm so sorry.
Lucas I guess I deserved that. Stupid...
[he walks off]
Karen Roe [after finding out Brooke is pregnant, Karen has slapped Lucas] Lucas! I didn't mean it.
Lucas I'm pretty sure you did.
Karen Roe No! It's just - do you understand? This is *exactly* what I didn't want for you! I mean, have I been talking to myself for the last few years? You have so much left to do in life! So does Brooke. Oh God, you're both just too young for this.
Lucas Don't cry, Mom.
Karen Roe It's just that I'm scared for you. I can't believe this is happening.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott [Dan asks Lucas to play a basketball game one on one] No I think I'll pass.
Dan Scott That's exactly what i want you to do pass the ball to Nathan tonight.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Mental note, Nathan's Daddy wants me to pass the ball to him.
Haley James Lucas, Luke I'm scared, Luke this is so not cool! Come out here right now, *Lucas Scott*!
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Boogie Man!
[Haley punches Lucas in the stomach]
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Damn it Haley, jees you're gonna kill me. You know Houdini died like that.
Haley James Yeah, well you deserve it dumbass! I told you I didn't want to take this shortcut.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott What are you whispering for?
Haley James Because...
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Haley, these people, they're dead.
Haley James Yes, but if you keep yelling the freakin' zombie's are gonna hear us!
Lucas 'Luke' Scott Haley!
Haley James What?
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I gotta tell you something!
Haley James OK, what is her name, and what is it that you did that you regret?
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I'm going to Charleston with Keith.
Haley James What are you talking about?
Nathan So you want me to tell you something about myself? I don't have anything to say. Even if I did you'd be wrong to believe me. Trust is a lie. Nobody ever knows any more.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott [to Brooke] Game on Brooke Davis.
Jules You didn't turn your cell phone off in a church?
Dan Scott It might be God.
Nathan Scott Hey, where you goin'?
Chris Keller Chris Keller's work here is done.
Mouth I'm really messed up on the hooch, you know.
Brooke Easy on the skanky innuendo!
Dan Scott I should apologize... but I won't.
Dan Scott [to Deb, after he superglued the phone] You wanna play with me? Game on Bitch!
Ellie Hart It's an article I wrote.
Peyton For what, Lying Bitch Monthly?
Nathan [deadpan] I'm happy mom, dad loves me.
[leaves]
Brooke Guess who's in the lobby, I'll tell you. Claire Young and her little hoe posy. We are going down there.
Peyton Okay. And if an angry dance-off breaks out I got your back.
Brooke Great. Just don't stick another knife in it.
Brooke [to Peyton] Crack whore!
Peyton [to Brooke] Slut!
Brooke [to Haley] Liar!
Chris Keller [playing guitar as Brooke walks by his hotel room] Lucas and Haley aren't back yet, but you can come on into the devil's lair, put down your things, have sex with Chris Keller... whatever.
Lucas 'Luke' Scott I did something tonight, and I can't take it back.
Charlotte I mean, what do you do here without cute guys and good parties?
Brooke [in southern accent] Well, we have a nightly bajo duel and then there's the cousin swap, and on Friday nights we all take baths together!
Brooke Thank you for coming, Nate.
Nathan Scott Whatever, I just ran out of alcohol.
Brooke [to Rachel] Naked in the backseat is so last year, its two years ago.
Erica Marsh It's funny. You're scared of what's in here, I'm scared of what's out there.
Brooke Lucas was my gangrene-infected, amputated limb.
Peyton Are you not helping me move you because it brings back bad memories or because you're a lazy pile of crap?
Dan Scott How great is this? Dinner together... steaks on the grill... you not punching me...
Peyton [at the Boy Toy Charity Date Auction] This is fun. So who's next?
Haley James [reads program] Oh, no...
Other Female Bidders [in unison] Tim.
Nathan Scott Evening officer, buy us some beer?
Nathan Scott Evening, officer, buy us some beer?
Haley James [after Chris auditions to play at tric] Wow, you're really good!
Chris Keller Yeah, I know.
Brooke [to Rachel] Somebody was being a full on diva skank.
Brooke This is like dance auditions for "Crap, the Musical."
[Brooke walks up to Peyton at school a few days after Peyton had been drugged at a party]
Brooke So, have you been to any bad parties lately?
[Peyton and Brooke both smile]
Brooke C'mon, I'll walk you to History.
Tim Smith [on video for time capsule] Lets see what else... um... Oh yeah, there's this new girl Anna who's into me, but I'm all..."Girl, be patient, you know? The Tim'll get to you eventually."
Anna [coming into the room] What did he just say?
Mouth OK, I think I got it.
Anna Did that creepy Tim guy say I was into him?
Mouth Um, sorta.
Anna Ok, first of all, gross.
Haley James [Haley and Lucas come into the apartment while Chris is annoying Brooke] Hey guys... what's goin' on?
Chris Keller She was just hittin' on me...
[Brooke rolls her eyes]
Brooke Just the smell of it, like sports bras and desperation.
Dan Scott [to Nathan] Can't blame a man for trying to hold on.
[nathan is looking at the sand from the beach where he was married]
Brooke Real thing beat the internet don't they?
Mouth Internet sucks!
Nathan [on video for the time capsule] Voice mail. I hope you don't still got that crap.
Brooke [Brooke has hurt her ankle and is getting it looked at by a med student] This really hurts. Do you think you could, you know, give me something for the pain?
College Guy I shouldn't but... here you go.
[he gives her one pill]
Brooke Just one?
College Guy Okay.
[he hands her another]
College Guy Now, those are really strong so I guess, take half at a time -
[Brooke has swallowed both at once]
Brooke Whoops! All gone!
Peyton Why don't you live with me?
Brooke Sure, I'll get the school phone and call my parents.
Peyton Why don't you just use your cell?
Brooke My parents put me on this pay-as-you-go thing, and I haven't paid.
Chris Keller Come on. Either he gets jealous or me, you and Brooke have a threesome. Either way, it's win-win for you.
Brooke Do you... drink?
Erica Marsh I do now! Besides, you said I should find other activities!
Brooke Yeah, but I meant like, pep club. Not... beer bong club.
Dan Scott You should take a job application... now that you're unemployed.
