[Nathan is outside Haley's house throwing rocks at a window, Haley walks up behind him]

Haley James Trying to wake up my parents? That's their room...

Nathan Scott [runs over to Haley] Wait, Haley, look I need to apologize, okay?

Haley James You should buy 'em in bulk if your gonna hand apologies out that often.

Nathan Scott Look will you just... I don't know how to do this all right...? I'm... I'm not like you

Haley James What does that mean?

Nathan Scott All right, I screw up a lot, all right... and being around you I just I don't wanna be that guy any more.

Haley James Well, who do you wanna be, Nathan?

Nathan Scott I wanna be somebody who's good enough to be seen with you.

Haley James You should've thought of that last night... You know I keep... I keep putting myself out there and you keep blowing it and it's probably a good thing because at this point there is nothing that you can say or do that's gonna surprise me!

[Nathan cuts her off with a kiss]

Haley James Except that... You shouldn't have done that Nathan...

Nathan Scott But I wanted to...

Haley James Yeah...