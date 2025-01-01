[Nathan is outside Haley's house throwing rocks at a window, Haley walks up behind him]
Haley James
Trying to wake up my parents? That's their room...
Nathan Scott
[runs over to Haley] Wait, Haley, look I need to apologize, okay?
Haley James
You should buy 'em in bulk if your gonna hand apologies out that often.
Nathan Scott
Look will you just... I don't know how to do this all right...? I'm... I'm not like you
Haley James
What does that mean?
Nathan Scott
All right, I screw up a lot, all right... and being around you I just I don't wanna be that guy any more.
Haley James
Well, who do you wanna be, Nathan?
Nathan Scott
I wanna be somebody who's good enough to be seen with you.
Haley James
You should've thought of that last night... You know I keep... I keep putting myself out there and you keep blowing it and it's probably a good thing because at this point there is nothing that you can say or do that's gonna surprise me!
[Nathan cuts her off with a kiss]
Haley James
Except that... You shouldn't have done that Nathan...
Nathan Scott
But I wanted to...
Haley James
Yeah...
[jumps onto Nathan and starts kissing him]