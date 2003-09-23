Menu
One Tree Hill All seasons
One Tree Hill
12+
Production year
2003
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "One Tree Hill"
Season 1
22 episodes
23 September 2003 - 11 May 2004
Season 2
23 episodes
21 September 2004 - 24 May 2005
Season 3
22 episodes
5 October 2005 - 3 May 2006
Season 4
21 episodes
27 September 2006 - 13 June 2007
Season 5
18 episodes
8 January 2008 - 19 May 2008
Season 6
24 episodes
1 September 2008 - 18 May 2009
Season 7
22 episodes
14 September 2009 - 17 May 2010
Season 8
22 episodes
14 September 2010 - 17 May 2011
Season 9
13 episodes
11 January 2012 - 4 April 2012
