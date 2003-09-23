Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
One Tree Hill poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows One Tree Hill Seasons

One Tree Hill All seasons

One Tree Hill 12+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "One Tree Hill"
One Tree Hill - Season 1 Season 1
22 episodes 23 September 2003 - 11 May 2004
 
One Tree Hill - Season 2 Season 2
23 episodes 21 September 2004 - 24 May 2005
 
One Tree Hill - Season 3 Season 3
22 episodes 5 October 2005 - 3 May 2006
 
One Tree Hill - Season 4 Season 4
21 episodes 27 September 2006 - 13 June 2007
 
One Tree Hill - Season 5 Season 5
18 episodes 8 January 2008 - 19 May 2008
 
One Tree Hill - Season 6 Season 6
24 episodes 1 September 2008 - 18 May 2009
 
One Tree Hill - Season 7 Season 7
22 episodes 14 September 2009 - 17 May 2010
 
One Tree Hill - Season 8 Season 8
22 episodes 14 September 2010 - 17 May 2011
 
One Tree Hill - Season 9 Season 9
13 episodes 11 January 2012 - 4 April 2012
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more