IMDb Rating: 6.4
The Third Day

The Third Day (2020 - 2020)

The Third Day
Production year 2020
Country Great Britain/USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 5 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Sam is haunted by an unhealed wound from his recent past - he lost a child. A young girl, whom he saves in the forest, brings new problems into his already difficult life. Feeling responsible, Sam wants to take her home, to an island nearby. The only way is a road that is mostly submerged in water. It seems like Sam and his acquaintance are lucky. He must hurry to bring the girl back to her parents and return, but everything doesn't go smoothly, forcing him to stay in this strange place. As he becomes acquainted with the locals, the protagonist gradually begins to lose touch with reality and fear for his life.
John Dagleish
John Dagleish Larry
Jude Law
Jude Law Sam
Emily Watson
Emily Watson Mrs. Martin
Paddy Considine
Paddy Considine Mr. Martin
Katherine Waterston
Katherine Waterston Jess
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris Helen
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
