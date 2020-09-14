Sam is haunted by an unhealed wound from his recent past - he lost a child. A young girl, whom he saves in the forest, brings new problems into his already difficult life. Feeling responsible, Sam wants to take her home, to an island nearby. The only way is a road that is mostly submerged in water. It seems like Sam and his acquaintance are lucky. He must hurry to bring the girl back to her parents and return, but everything doesn't go smoothly, forcing him to stay in this strange place. As he becomes acquainted with the locals, the protagonist gradually begins to lose touch with reality and fear for his life.

Expand