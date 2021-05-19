Menu
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pischeblok

Pischeblok (2021 - …)

Пищеблок 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 10 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Pishcheblok" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of dramatic thriller. The story takes place in the 1980s in a small children's camp located near the Volga River. While the Soviet capital celebrates the beginning of a major sports event, the camp residents enjoy the summer, swimming in the river and telling each other scary stories, unaware that soon they themselves will become the heroes of one such story. Apparently, real vampires have infested the camp. They attack the camp counselors and children at night, turning them into the living dead. Only a boy named Valera can save his friends and comrades from certain death.
Пищеблок - trailer второго сезона
Pischeblok  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Nikolay Fomenko
Ravshana Kurkova
Irina Pegova
Timofey Tribuntsev
Roza Khayrullina
Sergey Shakurov
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Pischeblok - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Pischeblok - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Иван Талдыкин 4 July 2021, 19:44
Бред полный , в течение всего сериала мне было стыдно за всех , и за всё что там происходило , говно полное
Weteran Mc 26 June 2024, 00:38
Отечественный фэнтези-триллер "Пищеблок" на данный момент состоит из двух сезонов, в каждом по восемь серий.
Пока вся страна следит за… Read more…
Stills
