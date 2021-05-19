"Pishcheblok" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of dramatic thriller. The story takes place in the 1980s in a small children's camp located near the Volga River. While the Soviet capital celebrates the beginning of a major sports event, the camp residents enjoy the summer, swimming in the river and telling each other scary stories, unaware that soon they themselves will become the heroes of one such story. Apparently, real vampires have infested the camp. They attack the camp counselors and children at night, turning them into the living dead. Only a boy named Valera can save his friends and comrades from certain death.

