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Киноафиша Сериалы Пацаны Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Пацаны»

Музыка из сериала «Пацаны» Вся информация о сериале
The Boys (Music from the Amazon Original Series)
The Boys (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 50 композиций. Christopher Lennertz
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The Boys: Season 2 (Music from the Amazon Original Series)
The Boys: Season 2 (Music from the Amazon Original Series) 31 композиция. Erin Moriarty, Christopher Lennertz, Jessie T. Usher
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Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Translucent Alive Christopher Lennertz 1:16
2 Truck Robbery Christopher Lennertz 1:34
3 Butcher Christopher Lennertz 2:39
4 Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:18
5 On the Trail Christopher Lennertz 0:56
6 Homelander and Stillwell Christopher Lennertz 2:16
7 Race of the Century Christopher Lennertz 1:04
8 Boys Arrive Christopher Lennertz 1:19
9 Hughie Stalls Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:23
10 Maeve Spars Christopher Lennertz 0:38
11 Start the Race Christopher Lennertz 2:01
12 Popclaw Climaxes Christopher Lennertz 0:56
13 Hijacking Christopher Lennertz 2:45
14 Kidnapping Translucent Christopher Lennertz 1:11
15 Ass Bomb Christopher Lennertz 2:43
16 Translucent Explodes Christopher Lennertz 4:06
17 Hughie Trashes Room Christopher Lennertz 1:29
18 Translucent Visits Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:13
19 Planting Bug Plan Christopher Lennertz 0:51
20 Dock Patrol Christopher Lennertz 1:50
21 I'm the Hero Christopher Lennertz 3:15
22 Vought Christopher Lennertz 1:15
23 Starlight Teams Up Christopher Lennertz 0:44
24 Frenchie's First Kill Christopher Lennertz 1:36
25 Homelander's Speech Christopher Lennertz 1:43
26 Butcher's Pep Talk Christopher Lennertz 2:28
27 Rescue the Female Christopher Lennertz 1:36
28 Frenchie Lost Female Christopher Lennertz 1:47
29 Dead Shooter Christopher Lennertz 0:57
30 Hospital Shootout Christopher Lennertz 1:12
31 Graveside Sledgehammer Christopher Lennertz 2:24
32 Maeve's Girlfriend Christopher Lennertz 1:58
33 Nicu Christopher Lennertz 0:52
34 Tent Confrontation Christopher Lennertz 1:22
35 Starlight's Speech Christopher Lennertz 2:13
36 Come In Christopher Lennertz 1:51
37 Black Knight Not Christopher Lennertz 1:08
38 Kimiko's Backstory Christopher Lennertz 1:20
39 Subway Chase Christopher Lennertz 1:01
40 Mesmer and Homelander Christopher Lennertz 1:36
41 The Mesmerizer Christopher Lennertz 0:30
42 Butcher Tells Hughie Christopher Lennertz 1:54
43 Hughie Kisses Starlight Christopher Lennertz 1:03
44 Robin's Memory Christopher Lennertz 2:02
45 SBS Christopher Lennertz 2:09
46 Always a Choice Christopher Lennertz 2:39
47 Supe Terrorist Christopher Lennertz 1:36
48 A Train Shows Up Christopher Lennertz 1:34
49 Shoot Out Christopher Lennertz 2:49
50 I Got Teddy Christopher Lennertz 2:40
Доступен список песен из сериала «Пацаны» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Пацаны» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
2006, США, боевик, криминал, триллер
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