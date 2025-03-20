Menu
Zhar-ptitsa

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 August 2025
World premiere 20 March 2025
Release date
20 March 2025 Russia К24
Production Frut Taym, Respect India Entertainment, Vega Film
Also known as
Zhar-ptitsa, The Firebird, Жар-птица
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Illarion Marov
Illarion Marov
Mariya Matsel
Mariya Matsel
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Chingiz Garaev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 18 votes
6.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Zhar-ptitsa - teaser-trailer
Zhar-ptitsa Teaser-trailer
Stills
