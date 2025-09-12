Menu
Kinoafisha Films Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno

Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno

Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno
Production year 2025
Production Frut Taym
Also known as
Puteshestvie na solntse i obratno, Путешествие на солнце и обратно
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Mark Eydelshteyn
Mark Eydelshteyn
Darya Ekamasova
Darya Ekamasova
Anna Zavtur
Anna Zavtur
Lyubov Aksyonova
Lyubov Aksyonova
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Aleksandra Kiseleva
7.7
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 12 September 2025, 16:56
Наконец-то удалось посмотреть всё серии давно ожидаемого, по крайней мере мной, сериала Романа Михайлова "Путешествие на солнце и обратно".… Read more…
