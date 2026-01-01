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Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti Elena Lietti
Kinoafisha Persons Elena Lietti

Elena Lietti

Elena Lietti

Date of Birth
1 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Eight Mountains 7.6
The Eight Mountains (2022)
Il miracolo 7.3
Il miracolo (2018)
The First Day of My Life 7.0
The First Day of My Life (2023)

Filmography

It Will Happen Tonight Succederà questa notte
Drama, Romantic 2026, Italy / Spain / France
The First Day of My Life 7
The First Day of My Life Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
A Brighter Tomorrow 7
A Brighter Tomorrow Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama 2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
The Eight Mountains 7.6
The Eight Mountains Le otto montagne
Drama 2022, Belgium / France / Italy / Great Britain
Dry 6.3
Dry Siccità
Comedy, Drama 2022, Italy
Anna 6.8
Anna
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/France/Italy
Tre piani 6.4
Tre piani Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Comedy, Drama 2021, Italy / France
Il miracolo 7.3
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective 2018, Italy
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