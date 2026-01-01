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Filmography
Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti
Date of Birth
1 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Eight Mountains
(2022)
7.3
Il miracolo
(2018)
7.0
The First Day of My Life
(2023)
Tickets
Filmography
It Will Happen Tonight
Succederà questa notte
Drama, Romantic
2026, Italy / Spain / France
7
The First Day of My Life
Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
A Brighter Tomorrow
Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.6
The Eight Mountains
Le otto montagne
Drama
2022, Belgium / France / Italy / Great Britain
6.3
Dry
Siccità
Comedy, Drama
2022, Italy
6.8
Anna
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/France/Italy
6.4
Tre piani
Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Comedy, Drama
2021, Italy / France
7.3
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective
2018, Italy
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