Russian
Anna poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
2 posters
Anna

Anna (2021 - …)

Anna 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA/France/Italy
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 56 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 5 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Anna" is a new Italian series that is a loose adaptation of the eponymous literary source. The plot revolves around a thirteen-year-old teenage girl named Anna. She is forced to confront a deadly virus that has killed all the adults living on her native Sicily. The main protagonist protects her younger brother Astor. She keeps him isolated in their family home while she wanders the island in search of food, water, or even a living person. One day, the boy disappears, and Anna embarks on a long journey to find Astor or at least a cure that can defeat the terrible disease.
Анна - trailer in russian
Anna  trailer in russian
Cast
Roberta Mattei
Roberta Mattei
Giulia Dragotto
Alessandro Pecorella
Clara Tramontano
Giovanni Mavilla
Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
Stills
