"Anna" is a new Italian series that is a loose adaptation of the eponymous literary source. The plot revolves around a thirteen-year-old teenage girl named Anna. She is forced to confront a deadly virus that has killed all the adults living on her native Sicily. The main protagonist protects her younger brother Astor. She keeps him isolated in their family home while she wanders the island in search of food, water, or even a living person. One day, the boy disappears, and Anna embarks on a long journey to find Astor or at least a cure that can defeat the terrible disease.

