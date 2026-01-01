Menu
Margherita Buy
Margherita Buy
Date of Birth
15 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Filmography
6.4
Romeo È Giulietta
Romeo è Giulietta
Comedy
2024, Italy
5.7
Una terapia di gruppo
Una terapia di gruppo
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
7
The First Day of My Life
Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
A Brighter Tomorrow
Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
5.2
Volare
Volare
Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
Tre piani
Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Comedy, Drama
2021, Italy / France
5.5
The King's Musketeers
Moschettieri del re - La penultima missione
Comedy, Adventure
2018, Italy
5.4
Partners in Crime
Piccoli Crimini Coniugali
Romantic
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
6.1
These Days
Questi giorni
Comedy, Drama
2016, Italy
5.6
Nemiche per la pelle
Nemiche per la pelle
Comedy, Drama
2016, Italy
7.2
Mia Madre
Mia Madre
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.2
Burning Love
Pecore in erba
Comedy
2015, Italy
6.2
A Five Star Life
Viaggio sola
Drama
2013, Italy
5.7
A Magnificent Haunting
Magnifica presenza
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
The Red and the Blue
Il rosso e il blu
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
4.9
We Have a Pope
Habemus Papam
Drama
2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Happy Family
Happy Family
Comedy
2010, Italy
5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters
Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy
2010, Italy
6.9
Days and Clouds
Giorni e nuvole
Drama
2007, Italy / Switzerland
6.5
Saturno contro / Saturn in Opposition
Saturno contro / Saturn in Opposition
Drama
2007, Italy / France / Turkey
6.4
The Unknown Woman
Sconosciuta, La
Drama
2006, Italy
6.7
The Caiman
Il caimano
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2006, Italy
6.8
Sweet Idleness
Dolce far niente
Comedy, Drama
1998, Belgium / France / Italy / Romania
News about Margherita Buy’s private life
'The First Day of My Life' – When Hope Hangs by a Thread, What Would You Do?
