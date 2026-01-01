Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Margherita Buy
Margherita Buy Margherita Buy
Kinoafisha Persons Margherita Buy

Margherita Buy

Margherita Buy

Date of Birth
15 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre (2015)
A Brighter Tomorrow 7.0
A Brighter Tomorrow (2023)
The First Day of My Life 7.0
The First Day of My Life (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Romeo È Giulietta 6.4
Romeo È Giulietta Romeo è Giulietta
Comedy 2024, Italy
Una terapia di gruppo 5.7
Una terapia di gruppo Una terapia di gruppo
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy
The First Day of My Life 7
The First Day of My Life Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
A Brighter Tomorrow 7
A Brighter Tomorrow Il sol dell'avvenire
Comedy, Drama 2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Volare 5.2
Volare Volare
Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tre piani 6.4
Tre piani Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Comedy, Drama 2021, Italy / France
The King's Musketeers 5.5
The King's Musketeers Moschettieri del re - La penultima missione
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Italy
Partners in Crime 5.4
Partners in Crime Piccoli Crimini Coniugali
Romantic 2017, Italy
Watch trailer
These Days 6.1
These Days Questi giorni
Comedy, Drama 2016, Italy
Nemiche per la pelle 5.6
Nemiche per la pelle Nemiche per la pelle
Comedy, Drama 2016, Italy
Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre Mia Madre
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Germany
Watch trailer
Burning Love 6.2
Burning Love Pecore in erba
Comedy 2015, Italy
A Five Star Life 6.2
A Five Star Life Viaggio sola
Drama 2013, Italy
A Magnificent Haunting 5.7
A Magnificent Haunting Magnifica presenza
Drama 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
The Red and the Blue 6.4
The Red and the Blue Il rosso e il blu
Drama 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
We Have a Pope 4.9
We Have a Pope Habemus Papam
Drama 2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Happy Family 6.6
Happy Family Happy Family
Comedy 2010, Italy
Weddings and Other Disasters 5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy 2010, Italy
Days and Clouds 6.9
Days and Clouds Giorni e nuvole
Drama 2007, Italy / Switzerland
Saturno contro / Saturn in Opposition 6.5
Saturno contro / Saturn in Opposition Saturno contro / Saturn in Opposition
Drama 2007, Italy / France / Turkey
The Unknown Woman 6.4
The Unknown Woman Sconosciuta, La
Drama 2006, Italy
The Caiman 6.7
The Caiman Il caimano
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2006, Italy
Sweet Idleness 6.8
Sweet Idleness Dolce far niente
Comedy, Drama 1998, Belgium / France / Italy / Romania
News about Margherita Buy’s private life
Still from the movie 'The First Day of My Life' (2023)
'The First Day of My Life' – When Hope Hangs by a Thread, What Would You Do?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more