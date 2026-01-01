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Kinoafisha Films It Will Happen Tonight

It Will Happen Tonight

, 2026
Succederà questa notte
Italy, Spain, France / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis

The film will explore contemporary emotions, fears, and relationships through intertwined stories, resembling Nevo's narrative style.

Cast

Louis Garrel
Louis Garrel
Jasmine Trinca
Jasmine Trinca
Angela Finocchiaro
Angela Finocchiaro
Elena Lietti
Elena Lietti
Antonio De Matteo
Andrea Lattanzi
Andrea Lattanzi
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Pietro Ragusa
Paolo Sassanelli
Edoardo Purgatori
Kepa Errasti
Nanni Moretti
Nanni Moretti
Director Nanni Moretti
Writer Nanni Moretti, Valia Santella, Federica Pontremoli, Eshkol Nevo
Composer Alberto Iglesias
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Spain / France
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 December 2026
Release date
3 December 2026 Italy
25 December 2026 Spain
Production Fandango, Sacher Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Succederà questa notte, It Will Happen Tonight, It's happening tonight, Sucederá esta noche

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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