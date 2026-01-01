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It Will Happen Tonight
It Will Happen Tonight
, 2026
Succederà questa notte
Italy, Spain, France / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis
The film will explore contemporary emotions, fears, and relationships through intertwined stories, resembling Nevo's narrative style.
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Cast
Louis Garrel
Jasmine Trinca
Angela Finocchiaro
Elena Lietti
Antonio De Matteo
Andrea Lattanzi
Hippolyte Girardot
Pietro Ragusa
Paolo Sassanelli
Edoardo Purgatori
Kepa Errasti
Nanni Moretti
Director
Nanni Moretti
Writer
Nanni Moretti
,
Valia Santella
,
Federica Pontremoli
,
Eshkol Nevo
Composer
Alberto Iglesias
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy / Spain / France
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 December 2026
Release date
3 December 2026
Italy
25 December 2026
Spain
Production
Fandango, Sacher Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Succederà questa notte, It Will Happen Tonight, It's happening tonight, Sucederá esta noche
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