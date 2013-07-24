Menu
Trailers
The Red and the Blue. Trailer
The Red and the Blue. Trailer
Publication date: 24 July 2013
The Red and the Blue
– The story of a teacher and his students, set in an Italian high school.
6.4
The Red and the Blue
Drama, 2012, Italy
01:37
