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Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuuki Kuwahara Yuuki Kuwahara
Kinoafisha Persons Yuuki Kuwahara

Yuuki Kuwahara

Yuuki Kuwahara

Date of Birth
24 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved (2025)
Spirit Chronicles 7.1
Spirit Chronicles (2021)

Filmography

Makina-san's a Love Bot?! 4.8
Makina-san's a Love Bot?!
Anime 2025, Japan
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
In the Land of Leadale 6.4
In the Land of Leadale
Anime, Adventure, 2022, Japan
Spirit Chronicles 7.1
Spirit Chronicles
Action, Adventure, Anime 2021, Japan
Edén 6.4
Edén
Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, 2021, Japan
Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha: Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e 6.9
Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha: Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2020, Japan
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest 7
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
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