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Filmography
Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuuki Kuwahara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuuki Kuwahara
Date of Birth
24 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
(2025)
7.1
Spirit Chronicles
(2021)
Filmography
4.8
Makina-san's a Love Bot?!
Anime
2025, Japan
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.4
In the Land of Leadale
Anime, Adventure,
2022, Japan
7.1
Spirit Chronicles
Action, Adventure, Anime
2021, Japan
6.4
Edén
Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi,
2021, Japan
6.9
Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha: Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy
2020, Japan
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
7
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
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