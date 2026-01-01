Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno Marika Kôno
Kinoafisha Persons Marika Kôno

Marika Kôno

Marika Kôno

Date of Birth
22 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Raven of the Inner Palace 7.2
Raven of the Inner Palace (2022)
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods (2020)
Onii-chan wa Oshimai! 6.6
Onii-chan wa Oshimai! (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 6.4
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1
Anime, Comedy 2023, Japan
Onii-chan wa Oshimai! 6.6
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy 2023, Japan
Raven of the Inner Palace 7.2
Raven of the Inner Palace
Drama, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Edén 6.4
Edén
Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
In Another World with My Smartphone 6.6
In Another World with My Smartphone
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more