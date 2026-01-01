Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno
Date of Birth
22 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Raven of the Inner Palace
(2022)
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
(2020)
6.6
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2020
2017
All
6
TV Shows
6
Actress
6
6.4
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1
Anime, Comedy
2023, Japan
6.6
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy
2023, Japan
7.2
Raven of the Inner Palace
Drama, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
6.4
Edén
Anime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
6.6
In Another World with My Smartphone
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree