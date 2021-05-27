"Eden" is a multi-episode animated show produced by the online platform Netflix. The series is set in the distant future, where humanity has completely disappeared and intelligent robots have taken their place. Without wars, industrial factories, or a society as such, our planet has become a true paradise. One day, a pair of robots stumble upon a capsule containing a sleeping human baby. Succumbing to temptation, they decide to raise the child. Over time, the foundling grows into a girl named Sarah. As she matures, she begins to ponder various existential questions. Who is she and why did she appear in this world?

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