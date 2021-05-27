Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Edén

Edén (2021 - …)

Eden 18+
Production year 2021
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes

TV series description

"Eden" is a multi-episode animated show produced by the online platform Netflix. The series is set in the distant future, where humanity has completely disappeared and intelligent robots have taken their place. Without wars, industrial factories, or a society as such, our planet has become a true paradise. One day, a pair of robots stumble upon a capsule containing a sleeping human baby. Succumbing to temptation, they decide to raise the child. Over time, the foundling grows into a girl named Sarah. As she matures, she begins to ponder various existential questions. Who is she and why did she appear in this world?
Edén - Trailer season 1
Edén  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Marika Kôno
Marika Kôno
Kentarō Itō
Kentarō Itō
Kyôko Hikami
Kyôko Hikami
Tarusuke Shingaki
Tarusuke Shingaki
Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuuki Kuwahara
Yuko Kaida
Yuko Kaida
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Anime genre  In the Fantasy genre  In the Sci-Fi genre  In the genre  In series of Japan  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Edén - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Edén
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more