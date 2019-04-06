"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" is a multi-episode adaptation of a cult manga. The story takes place in a small Japanese village in the 1910s. Tanjiro Kamado is a young man who has lost his father and is single-handedly taking care of his family. One day, a new tragedy befalls his home: upon returning from a neighboring town, Tanjiro discovers his relatives brutally murdered. The only survivor is Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. Determined to find a way to cure his sister, Tanjiro embarks on a dangerous journey.

