Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba poster
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 - …)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 31 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" is a multi-episode adaptation of a cult manga. The story takes place in a small Japanese village in the 1910s. Tanjiro Kamado is a young man who has lost his father and is single-handedly taking care of his family. One day, a new tragedy befalls his home: upon returning from a neighboring town, Tanjiro discovers his relatives brutally murdered. The only survivor is Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. Determined to find a way to cure his sister, Tanjiro embarks on a dangerous journey.
Истребитель демонов - promo второго сезона
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba  promo второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Akari Kitō
Akari Kitō
Hiro Shimono
Hiro Shimono
Natsuki Hanae
Natsuki Hanae
Manaka Iwami
Manaka Iwami
Hôchû Ôtsuka
Hôchû Ôtsuka
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Anime About Demons Best Anime About Demons

Series rating

7.9
Rate 17 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 26 episodes
 
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 18 episodes
 
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 11 episodes
 
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Дилмурод Эргашев 11 June 2024, 20:20
Отлично.слов.нет.
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more