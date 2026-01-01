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Minami Takahashi Minami Takahashi
Kinoafisha Persons Minami Takahashi

Minami Takahashi

Minami Takahashi

Date of Birth
20 December 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
Noragami 7.7
Noragami (2014)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved (2025)

Filmography

New Saga 6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved 7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2025, Japan
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! 7.5
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, Japan
The New Gate 6.5
The New Gate
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
ATRI: My Dear Moments 6.3
ATRI: My Dear Moments
Anime, Drama 2024, Japan
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead 7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror, 2023, Japan
Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu 5.8
Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu
Anime 2023, Japan
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story 6.8
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime 2022, Japan
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