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Filmography
Minami Takahashi
Minami Takahashi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minami Takahashi
Minami Takahashi
Minami Takahashi
Date of Birth
20 December 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
7.7
Noragami
(2014)
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
New Saga
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.5
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, Japan
6.5
The New Gate
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
6.3
ATRI: My Dear Moments
Anime, Drama
2024, Japan
7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror,
2023, Japan
5.8
Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu
Anime
2023, Japan
6.8
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime
2022, Japan
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