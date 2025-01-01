Menu
Kinoafisha
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Date of Birth
17 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
9.2
Gachiakuta
(2025)
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
(2025)
Tickets
9.1
Blue Lock
(2022)
Filmography
40
9.2
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Anime, Comedy, Romantic
2024, Japan
8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Gamera -Rebirth-
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2023, Japan/USA
Helck
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Anime
2023, Japan
Our Rainy Protocol
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
Trigun Stampede
Action, Adventure, Anime
2023, Japan
BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Anime, Action, Fantasy, Comedy
2022, Japan
9.1
Blue Lock
Anime, Sport
2022, Japan
Sasaki and Miyano
Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
Lycoris Recoil
Comedy, Action, Anime
2022, Japan
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
7.2
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night
Gekijouban Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive - Kuraki Yuuyami no Scherzo
Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
Tokyo Revengers
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
SK∞
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Sport
2021, Japan
Spirit Chronicles
Action, Adventure, Anime
2021, Japan
7.2
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2
Gekijôban Sword Art Online Progressive Hoshi naki yoru no Aria
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2021, Japan
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
The God of High School
Action, Adventure, Anime
2020, Japan/South Korea
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta...
Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2020, Japan
Watch trailer
Kengan Ashura
Action, Anime
2019, USA/Japan
Show more
