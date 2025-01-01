Menu
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Date of Birth
17 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Gachiakuta 9.2
Gachiakuta (2025)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito (2025)
Blue Lock 9.1
Blue Lock (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 40 Films 7 TV Shows 33 Actor 40
Gachiakuta 9.2
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Gekijô-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Jô-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Anime, Comedy, Romantic 2024, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training 8.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training
Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom 6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Gamera -Rebirth-
Gamera -Rebirth-
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2023, Japan/USA
Helck
Helck
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Anime 2023, Japan
Our Rainy Protocol
Our Rainy Protocol
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Trigun Stampede
Trigun Stampede
Action, Adventure, Anime 2023, Japan
BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Anime, Action, Fantasy, Comedy 2022, Japan
Blue Lock 9.1
Blue Lock
Anime, Sport 2022, Japan
Sasaki and Miyano
Sasaki and Miyano
Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Lycoris Recoil
Lycoris Recoil
Comedy, Action, Anime 2022, Japan
A Couple of Cuckoos
A Couple of Cuckoos
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night 7.2
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night Gekijouban Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive - Kuraki Yuuyami no Scherzo
Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Tokyo Revengers
Tokyo Revengers
Drama, Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
SK∞
SK∞
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Sport 2021, Japan
Spirit Chronicles
Spirit Chronicles
Action, Adventure, Anime 2021, Japan
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2 7.2
ซอร์ต อาร์ต ออนไลน์ เดอะ มูฟวี่ 2 Gekijôban Sword Art Online Progressive Hoshi naki yoru no Aria
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2021, Japan
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
The God of High School
The God of High School
Action, Adventure, Anime 2020, Japan/South Korea
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta...
Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta...
Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Watch trailer
Kengan Ashura
Kengan Ashura
Action, Anime 2019, USA/Japan
Show more
