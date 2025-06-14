KinoafishaFilmsMiss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
7.6
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
, 2025
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Japan / Adventure, Animation, Fantasy / 18+
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7.6
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Synopsis
Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru's peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna's father, Kimun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake. With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father's demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui's broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?
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