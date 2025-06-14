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Poster of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
7.6

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved

, 2025
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû
Japan / Adventure, Animation, Fantasy / 18+
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Poster of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved
7.6
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Synopsis

Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru's peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna's father, Kimun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake. With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father's demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui's broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?

Cast

AmaLee
AmaLee
Kuramoto
Anthony Bowling
Chaos Dragon G
Kimmie Britt
Kuroda
Jacob Browning
Mohican
Nia Celeste
Tosaka
Leah Clark
Kobayashi
Gerardo Davila
Chaos Dragon B
Emily Fajardo
Felicitas
Adam Gibbs
Adam Gibbs
Azad
Kaori Ishihara
Shota Magatsuchi
Macy Anne Johnson
Emiri Katō
Rico Saikawa
Director Tatsuya Ishihara
Writer Yuka Yamada, Madeleine Morris, Coolkyoushinja
Composer Hikaru Nanase
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 October 2025
World premiere 14 June 2025
Release date
19 February 2026 Australia M
7 November 2025 China
2 March 2026 France
31 March 2026 Germany 12
30 October 2025 Hong Kong
27 June 2025 Japan G
10 July 2025 South Korea 12
12 September 2025 Taiwan 0+
Worldwide Gross $1,332,039
Production Kyoto Animation
Also known as
Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Samishigariya no Ryû, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Samishigariya no Ryū, Hầu Gái Rồng Nhà Kobayashi: Rồng Cô Đơn Muốn Được Yêu Thương, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Ein einsamer Drache sehnt sich nach Liebe, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: une dragonne en manque d'amour, 小林さんちのメイドラゴン さみしがりやの竜, 小林家的龙丫头：怕寂寞的龙, 電影版小林家的龍女僕：害怕寂寞的龍, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie, Дракон-горничная госпожи Кобаяши Фильм, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Samishii Gariya no Ryuu, Miss Kobayashis Dragon Maid A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Lonely Dragon, Дракон-горничная госпожи Кобаяси: Одинокий дракон, Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Samishigariya no Ryuu, 小林家的龍女僕 害怕寂寞的龍

Cartoon rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 2 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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