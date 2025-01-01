Menu
Michaela Coel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michaela Coel
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2018
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
