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Filmography
Manami Numakura
Manami Numakura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manami Numakura
Manami Numakura
Manami Numakura
Date of Birth
15 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
(2024)
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
(2019)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.5
Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time
Gekijô-ban Ansatsu Kyôshitsu Minna no Jikan
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
5.7
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy
2021, Japan
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
Show more
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