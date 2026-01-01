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Manami Numakura
Manami Numakura Manami Numakura
Kinoafisha Persons Manami Numakura

Manami Numakura

Manami Numakura

Date of Birth
15 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack (2024)
Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)

Filmography

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea 7.4
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Gekijou-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Soukai no Namida-hen
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time 6.5
Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time Gekijô-ban Ansatsu Kyôshitsu Minna no Jikan
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
Chained Soldier 7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 8.8
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man 5.7
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2021, Japan
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2019, Japan
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