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Filmography
Yumi Hara
Yumi Hara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yumi Hara
Yumi Hara
Yumi Hara
Date of Birth
21 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Vinland Saga
(2019)
7.5
Log Horizon
(2013)
7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
(2024)
Filmography
Wash It All Away
Anime
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Russia
5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Overlord Sei Oukoku-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
6.5
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Anime, Romantic
2022, Japan
5.6
Scarlet Nexus
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
6.4
Isekai Quartet
Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
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