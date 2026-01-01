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Yumi Hara Yumi Hara
Kinoafisha Persons Yumi Hara

Yumi Hara

Yumi Hara

Date of Birth
21 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Vinland Saga 7.9
Vinland Saga (2019)
Log Horizon 7.5
Log Horizon (2013)
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom 7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom (2024)

Filmography

Wash It All Away
Wash It All Away
Anime 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances 6.2
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Tales of Wedding Rings 5.5
Tales of Wedding Rings
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom 7.2
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Overlord Sei Oukoku-hen
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
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Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout 6.5
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Scarlet Nexus 5.6
Scarlet Nexus
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Isekai Quartet 6.4
Isekai Quartet
Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
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