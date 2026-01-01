Mariya Ise

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
25 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Hunter x Hunter
(2011)
8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets
(2014)
8.3
Chainsaw Man
(2022)
Filmography
24
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2026, Japan
7.1
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning
Kidô Senshi Gandamu GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
6.3
Uzumaki
Anime, Horror
2024, Japan/USA
5.7
Metallic Rouge
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Anime
2024, Japan
6.3
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Thailand/Japan
6.2
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime
2024, Japan
7.3
Undead Unluck
Action, Adventure, Anime
2023, Japan
7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2023, Japan
7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos
Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, Japan
6.6
Spriggan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
6.2
The Orbital Children
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
8.3
Chainsaw Man
Anime, Action, Adventure
2022, Japan
7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2019, Japan
6.4
Angels of Death
Anime, Horror, Thriller
2018, Japan
7.1
Kakegurui
Thriller, Anime, Detective
2017, Japan
6.3
Masamune-kun no Revenge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2017, Japan
8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
7
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2016, Japan
6.6
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2014, Japan
8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets
Anime, Sci-Fi
2014, Japan
6.8
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
Adventure, Animation, Action
2014, Japan
8.7
Hunter x Hunter
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2011, Japan/Poland
7.1
Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2010, Japan
