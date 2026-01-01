Mariya Ise

Menu
Date of Birth
25 September 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2026, Japan
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise 7.1
Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning 7.1
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX: Beginning Kidô Senshi Gandamu GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Uzumaki 6.3
Uzumaki
Anime, Horror 2024, Japan/USA
Metallic Rouge 5.7
Metallic Rouge
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Anime 2024, Japan
Tokyo Override 6.3
Tokyo Override
Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Thailand/Japan
Great Pretender: Razbliuto 6.2
Great Pretender: Razbliuto Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime 2024, Japan
Undead Unluck 7.3
Undead Unluck
Action, Adventure, Anime 2023, Japan
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective 7.3
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Sailor Moon Cosmos 7.4
Sailor Moon Cosmos Gekijoban Bishojo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, Japan
Spriggan 6.6
Spriggan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
The Orbital Children 6.2
The Orbital Children
Adventure, Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
Chainsaw Man 8.3
Chainsaw Man
Anime, Action, Adventure 2022, Japan
Yakusoku no Neverland 7.9
Yakusoku no Neverland
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2019, Japan
Angels of Death 6.4
Angels of Death
Anime, Horror, Thriller 2018, Japan
Kakegurui 7.1
Kakegurui
Thriller, Anime, Detective 2017, Japan
Masamune-kun no Revenge 6.3
Masamune-kun no Revenge
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2017, Japan
Made in Abyss 8.1
Made in Abyss
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle 7
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
Wolf Girl & Black Prince 6.6
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2014, Japan
Attack on Titan: No Regrets 8.6
Attack on Titan: No Regrets
Anime, Sci-Fi 2014, Japan
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising 6.8
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
Adventure, Animation, Action 2014, Japan
Hunter x Hunter 8.7
Hunter x Hunter
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2011, Japan/Poland
Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt 7.1
Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
Comedy, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2010, Japan
