Dokutaa Sutoon poster
Dokutaa Sutoon poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.1
2 posters
Dokutaa Sutoon

Dokutaa Sutoon (2019 - …)

Dokutaa Sutoon 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 40 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Dokutaa Sutoon" is a fantastic anime set in the distant future of our planet. One day, a mysterious solar flare turns all living beings on Earth into stone. The world freezes in anticipation of salvation, like the castle of a sleeping beauty. Almost 4,000 years pass, but unexpectedly, one of the prisoners breaks free from his stone shell. It turns out to be a 16-year-old genius named Senku Ishigami. Following him, his classmate Taiju also returns to life. Together, the boys must restore human civilization.
Доктор Стоун - trailer третьего сезона
Dokutaa Sutoon  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Yuichi Nakamura
Tomoaki Maeno
Makoto Furukawa
Manami Numakura
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Kana Ichinose
0.0
9 votes
8.1 IMDb
"Dokutaa Sutoon" season 4 new episodes release date

Серия 24 / Episode 24
Season 4 Episode 24
25 September 2025
Seasons
Dokutaa Sutoon - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 24 episodes
 
Dokutaa Sutoon - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 11 episodes
 
Dokutaa Sutoon - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 22 episodes
 
Dokutaa Sutoon - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 24 episodes
 
Sasha Sklyrov 27 June 2023, 04:22
Чегооо
Между 11 и 12 сериями разрыв 3 месяца
Сфигали
