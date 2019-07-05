The series "Dokutaa Sutoon" is a fantastic anime set in the distant future of our planet. One day, a mysterious solar flare turns all living beings on Earth into stone. The world freezes in anticipation of salvation, like the castle of a sleeping beauty. Almost 4,000 years pass, but unexpectedly, one of the prisoners breaks free from his stone shell. It turns out to be a 16-year-old genius named Senku Ishigami. Following him, his classmate Taiju also returns to life. Together, the boys must restore human civilization.

Expand