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Michael Engler
Michael Engler Michael Engler
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Engler

Michael Engler

Michael Engler

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey (2010)
Six Feet Under 8.5
Six Feet Under (2001)
Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Gilded Age 7.9
The Gilded Age
Drama 2022, USA
Downton Abbey 7.4
Downton Abbey Downton Abbey: Movie
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Splitting Up Together 6.8
Splitting Up Together
Comedy, Romantic 2018, USA
The Guest Book 7.4
The Guest Book
Comedy 2017, USA
Notorious 6.9
Notorious
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Pure Genius 7.2
Pure Genius
Drama 2016, USA
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 7.3
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Comedy 2015, USA
You, Me and the Apocalypse 7.5
You, Me and the Apocalypse
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi, 2015, Great Britain/USA
The Affair 7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime 2013, USA
Masters of Sex 7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History 2013, USA
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2012, USA
Go On 7.3
Go On
Comedy 2012, USA
The Big C 7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA
Downton Abbey 8.6
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic 2010, Great Britain
30 Rock 8.1
30 Rock
Comedy 2006, USA
Psych 8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2006, USA
Deadwood 8.2
Deadwood
Drama, Crime, Western 2004, USA
Six Feet Under 8.5
Six Feet Under
Drama, Comedy 2001, USA
Once and Again 7.7
Once and Again
Drama, Family, Romantic 1999, USA
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1998, USA
My So-Called Life 8.2
My So-Called Life
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1994, USA
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