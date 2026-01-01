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About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Engler
Michael Engler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Engler
Michael Engler
Michael Engler
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.6
Downton Abbey
(2010)
8.5
Six Feet Under
(2001)
8.3
Psych
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Western
Year
All
2022
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2006
2004
2001
1999
1998
1994
All
22
Films
1
TV Shows
21
Director
22
7.9
The Gilded Age
Drama
2022, USA
7.4
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey: Movie
Drama, History
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Splitting Up Together
Comedy, Romantic
2018, USA
7.4
The Guest Book
Comedy
2017, USA
6.9
Notorious
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.2
Pure Genius
Drama
2016, USA
7.3
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Comedy
2015, USA
7.5
You, Me and the Apocalypse
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi,
2015, Great Britain/USA
7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime
2013, USA
7.8
Masters of Sex
Drama, Romantic, History
2013, USA
7.6
Nashville
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2012, USA
7.3
Go On
Comedy
2012, USA
7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
8.6
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Great Britain
8.1
30 Rock
Comedy
2006, USA
8.3
Psych
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2006, USA
8.2
Deadwood
Drama, Crime, Western
2004, USA
8.5
Six Feet Under
Drama, Comedy
2001, USA
7.7
Once and Again
Drama, Family, Romantic
1999, USA
7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1998, USA
8.2
My So-Called Life
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1994, USA
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