8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Psych

Psych (2006 - 2014)

Psych 18+
Production year 2006
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
TV channel USA Network
Runtime 80 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Psych" is an American TV series about a man who uses his deductive abilities to solve complex cases. The main character, Shawn Spencer, is the son of a police officer. Since childhood, he has been forced to solve logical puzzles and train his detective skills. Years later, this proves to be useful to him. Shawn is forced to pretend to be a psychic because it helps him gain more trust from those around him. His childhood friend Gus assists him in this endeavor. Together, they have founded a private detective agency and now work as consultants for law enforcement agencies.
Cast Characters
Creator
Steve Franks
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill Burton "Gus" Guster
Anne Dudek Lucinda Barry
Timothy Omundson
Timothy Omundson Carlton Lassiter
Kirsten Nelson Karen Vick
Maggie Lawson Juliet O'Hara
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Psych - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 15 episodes
 
Psych - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 16 episodes
 
Psych - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 16 episodes
 
Psych - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 16 episodes
 
Psych - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 16 episodes
 
Psych - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 16 episodes
 
Psych - Season 7 Season 7
2013, 15 episodes
 
Psych - Season 8 Season 8
2014, 10 episodes
 
Stills
