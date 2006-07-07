"Psych" is an American TV series about a man who uses his deductive abilities to solve complex cases. The main character, Shawn Spencer, is the son of a police officer. Since childhood, he has been forced to solve logical puzzles and train his detective skills. Years later, this proves to be useful to him. Shawn is forced to pretend to be a psychic because it helps him gain more trust from those around him. His childhood friend Gus assists him in this endeavor. Together, they have founded a private detective agency and now work as consultants for law enforcement agencies.

