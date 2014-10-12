Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
The Affair poster
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Affair

The Affair (2014 - 2019)

The Affair 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 53 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Affair" is an American TV series in the genre of detective drama. The show was produced by the television channel Showtime. The plot revolves around a writer named Noah Solloway. For many years, he has been in a crisis: his relationship with his wife is on a long pause, his editor is tired of waiting for material for his new book, and his grown-up children don't really need his attention. Noah, along with his family, goes to the island of Montauk to meet his father-in-law and mother-in-law, who constantly criticize him for living off their money. During lunch at a roadside diner, the protagonist meets a waitress named Alison - an attractive young woman who is on the verge of divorce after the death of her young son.
Любовники - trailer in russian четвертого сезона
The Affair  trailer in russian четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Sarah Treem
Hagai Levi
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Jadon Sand Trevor Solloway
Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson Cole Lockhart
Dominic West
Dominic West Noah Solloway
Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson Alison Lockhart
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Affair - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
The Affair - Season 2 Season 2
2015, 12 episodes
 
The Affair - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 10 episodes
 
The Affair - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 10 episodes
 
The Affair - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 11 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Affair
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more