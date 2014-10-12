"The Affair" is an American TV series in the genre of detective drama. The show was produced by the television channel Showtime. The plot revolves around a writer named Noah Solloway. For many years, he has been in a crisis: his relationship with his wife is on a long pause, his editor is tired of waiting for material for his new book, and his grown-up children don't really need his attention. Noah, along with his family, goes to the island of Montauk to meet his father-in-law and mother-in-law, who constantly criticize him for living off their money. During lunch at a roadside diner, the protagonist meets a waitress named Alison - an attractive young woman who is on the verge of divorce after the death of her young son.

Expand