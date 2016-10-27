Menu
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Pure Genius" is a medical drama about the most advanced and unconventional clinic in the world. A billionaire from Silicon Valley invests a huge sum of money into a project that may not be profitable, but is incredibly beneficial for humanity. He wants to rid the medical field of bureaucracy, corruption, and red tape in order to freely and freely treat the rarest, most dangerous, and unexplained diseases. His idea is supported by an experienced surgeon who has faced problems due to his principles and compassion.
Creator
Jason Katims
Sarah Watson
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney Dr. Walter Wallace
Odette Annable
Odette Annable Dr. Zoe Brockett
Aaron Jennings Dr. Malik Verlaine
Reshma Shetty Dr. Talaikha Channarayapatra
Series rating

7.3
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Pure Genius - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Stills
