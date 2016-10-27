The TV series "Pure Genius" is a medical drama about the most advanced and unconventional clinic in the world. A billionaire from Silicon Valley invests a huge sum of money into a project that may not be profitable, but is incredibly beneficial for humanity. He wants to rid the medical field of bureaucracy, corruption, and red tape in order to freely and freely treat the rarest, most dangerous, and unexplained diseases. His idea is supported by an experienced surgeon who has faced problems due to his principles and compassion.

