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Ariana DeBose
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Ariana DeBose
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2026
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
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