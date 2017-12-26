"Little Women" is a British mini-series based on the eponymous classic work. The story focuses on the once prosperous March family, who are trying to make ends meet during the Civil War in the United States. The family consists of several daughters and no sons, as their father, the head of the family, has gone off to the front. One day, a mysterious young man moves in next door to the Marches, having arrived from somewhere in Europe. He quickly becomes acquainted with the girls and influences each of their lives in his own way.

