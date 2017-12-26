Menu
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Little Women

Little Women (2017 - 2017)

Little Women 18+
Production year 2017
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Little Women" is a British mini-series based on the eponymous classic work. The story focuses on the once prosperous March family, who are trying to make ends meet during the Civil War in the United States. The family consists of several daughters and no sons, as their father, the head of the family, has gone off to the front. One day, a mysterious young man moves in next door to the Marches, having arrived from somewhere in Europe. He quickly becomes acquainted with the girls and influences each of their lives in his own way.
Michael Gambon Mr. Laurence
Julian Morris John Brooke
Angela Lansbury Aunt March
Dylan Baker Mr. March
Emily Watson Marmee March
Ketrin Nyuton Amy March
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Little Women - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
