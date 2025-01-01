Menu
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Awards and nominations of Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Awards and nominations of Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Breakthrough Talent
Nominee
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
