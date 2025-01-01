Menu
Awards and nominations of Yorgos Lanthimos
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Award of the Youth
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Film
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Winner
UNIMED Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2018
Grand Special Jury Prize
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Best International Short Film
Nominee
