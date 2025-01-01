Menu
Awards and nominations of Nicollette Sheridan

Nicollette Sheridan
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
