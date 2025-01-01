Menu
Nathalie Emmanuel
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
