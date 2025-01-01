Menu
Nathalie Emmanuel Awards

Awards and nominations of Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel
Awards and nominations of Nathalie Emmanuel
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
