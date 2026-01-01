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Filmography
Leon Belasco
Leon Belasco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leon Belasco
Leon Belasco
Leon Belasco
Date of Birth
11 October 1902
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
1 June 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.2
My Favorite Wife
(1940)
6.4
Every Girl Should Be Married
(1948)
6.4
Can-Can
(1960)
Filmography
6.4
Can-Can
Can-Can
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1960, USA
5.9
Son of Ali Baba
Son of Ali Baba
Fantasy, Adventure, Action
1952, USA
5.8
Love Happy
Love Happy
Comedy
1949, USA
6.4
Every Girl Should Be Married
Every Girl Should Be Married
Comedy
1948, USA
7.2
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Comedy, Romantic
1940, USA
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