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Leon Belasco Leon Belasco
Kinoafisha Persons Leon Belasco

Leon Belasco

Leon Belasco

Date of Birth
11 October 1902
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
1 June 1988
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

My Favorite Wife 7.2
My Favorite Wife (1940)
Every Girl Should Be Married 6.4
Every Girl Should Be Married (1948)
Can-Can 6.4
Can-Can (1960)

Filmography

Can-Can 6.4
Can-Can Can-Can
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1960, USA
Son of Ali Baba 5.9
Son of Ali Baba Son of Ali Baba
Fantasy, Adventure, Action 1952, USA
Love Happy 5.8
Love Happy Love Happy
Comedy 1949, USA
Every Girl Should Be Married 6.4
Every Girl Should Be Married Every Girl Should Be Married
Comedy 1948, USA
My Favorite Wife 7.2
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
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